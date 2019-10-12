Democrat Beverly Brooks Thompson advanced to the runoff against Republican Franklin Foil, who edged out Rep. Steve Carter by 8 votes for his spot in the November election, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Secretary of State Office website.

Thompson led the pack Saturday night with 34 percent of the vote, while Foil and Carter remained neck-and-neck for most of the evening.

Five candidates — including two Republican incumbent House members and one Democrat — competed to represent the district, which covers the southeastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish. Republican Sen. Dan Claitor is stepping down due to term limits after serving in the statehouse for more than a decade.

Claitor endorsed Foil as his successor.

Carter was a longtime seatmate with Foil in the Louisiana House before they ran against each other. Republican Bob Bell and Libertarian Everett Baudean also competed for the seat.

Both Foil and Carter avoided taking a side on the possible incorporation of St. George as supporters pushed for what would become East Baton Rouge's fifth city. Both candidates said it was up to the voters. The area in question is in Senate District 16. Voters in the area elected to create the new city Saturday.

Thompson, however, expressed opposition to the push, saying the parish is "better together."

Thompson and Foil said a new bridge across the Mississippi River should be the top priority for improving traffic. Baudean was the lone candidate who endorsed the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes.

