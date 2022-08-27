Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder.
Graves, who says his decision whether to run hasn’t been made, does offer that while he respects Nungesser, Landry and Schroder – considers them friends – he’s not sure any of them would make a good governor.
“I don’t think they’re the right person to be our governor, I just don’t. I don’t know that I am either,” Graves said last week.
Given this state’s mature transportation system, low-cost energy, and other advantages, Louisiana shouldn’t be losing so many development projects and so many people to other states, he said.
“When you look at some of the natural strengths and benefits of this state, we should be smoking the rest of the world,” Graves said. “It makes me mad watching us poorly play our cards. Does that mean me being governor is the only way to fix it? No, absolutely not. …I don’t believe this race is fully evolved yet.”
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is legally forbidden from running for a third consecutive term so must step in January 2024, leaving a wide open race for the fall of 2023.
Graves was elected in 2014 to represent the 6th Congressional District, which covers all or part of a dozen south Louisiana parishes. Like a French cedilla, Ç, the 6th District wraps around the 2nd District’s minority neighborhoods of Baton Rouge and the River parishes, down to the western half of the Terrebonne Parish coast.
“I’d be lying if I told you I haven’t thought about it,” Graves added. “There’s not a secret plan, at all. We have not done anything to actually begin to lay the groundwork to run for governor.”
He’s going to wait until after the mid-term congressional elections in November before meeting with advisors and friends to hash out the possibility of a statewide gubernatorial run. If Republicans retake the House in January, Graves moves up in House hierarchy and could in a few years chair the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
The Republican list of possible candidates also includes U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge; Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge; state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, and probably a lot more whose names slip the mind at the moment.
The Democratic possibles include New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno, state Sen. Gary Smith, of Norco, and state Sen. Jay Luneau, of Alexandria – again, asking forgiveness for missing a name.