Attorney General Jeff Landry has made his bid for governor official, kicking off what is expected to be a hotly contested campaign to succeed term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards next year.
Landry, who is in his second term as attorney general, released a nearly 7-minute long video detailing his biography and hitting on several campaign issues that have become standard fare for Republican candidates, including crime and what he calls “liberal school boards and radical school leaders.”
Landry, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, is expected to face Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder, among others. The field will likely take shape after the midterm elections this fall.
Last month at his annual alligator hunt, which is his biggest political fundraiser of the year, Landry launched the bid by passing out “Team Landry Governor” garb to attendees. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to the crowd at the event, where tickets ranged from $1,000 to $50,000.
Landry campaign consultant Brent Littlefield confirmed he raised roughly $2 million at the event, money that is split between Landry’s campaign and a political action committee run by his brother, Benjamin Landry. The PAC is expected to post its campaign finance filings for the month of the event in the near future.
A former one-term congressman, Landry’s U.S. House district was chopped up in the 2010 redistricting after Louisiana lost a seat, and he lost an election to fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany. He mounted a successful campaign for attorney general in 2015 and was reelected in 2019.
He has repeatedly put Louisiana in national fights over federal policies on immigration, vaccine mandates and oil drilling, among other things. In recent months, he has fought to uphold Louisiana’s strict ban on abortion amid a legal challenge, telling people who disagree with the ban that they should feel free to move to another state.