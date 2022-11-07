The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry in his bid for governor, nearly a year before the election and before any other major candidates have formally entered the fray.
Landry and GOP megadonor Eddie Rispone had pushed the state party to make an early endorsement, with Rispone arguing the party needed to coalesce around one candidate to avoid infighting. But the idea garnered backlash from potential candidates and some party activists who said the move was far too early and reeked of backroom politics.
The party’s executive committee met over the weekend to vote to endorse Landry, the first person to announce his bid for governor. Landry has a sizable war chest; the state party has struggled to raise money, a sore spot for donors like Rispone.
LAGOP Chair Louis Gurvich didn’t immediately respond to questions.
Two other likely Republican candidates, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder, lambasted the decision.
“There is nothing more conservative, nothing more (Republican), than competition,” Nungesser said on Twitter. “This endorsement process looks more like communist China than the Louisiana we know and love. Some think this is a coronation. Real Republicans will make sure we have an election, not a monarchy.”
Schroder told the USA Today network that the decision is about “money and inside party politics.”
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, another potential candidate for governor, said on Twitter that “the citizens of Louisiana do not need backroom deals and political insiders telling them who should be our next governor.”
Rispone, a prolific donor to Republican causes who lost his own bid for governor in 2019, has argued the party needed to line up behind a single candidate before the primary.
“Considering those that have indicated they will run, I have decided to support Jeff Landry,” Rispone said in an email to party members last week. “I encourage other RSCC members to consider doing the same, so we can start organizing ourselves around the state and ensure the election of a strong conservative governor.”
Michael DiResto, a member of the Republican State Central Committee, the voting body of the state party, slammed the decision, saying the party canceled its fourth-quarter meeting where the entire body could have hashed out a potential endorsement.
“I got wind of tonight’s clandestine meeting right as it was apparently set to begin, and the odor was foul. For a party that’s been harping for two years about election integrity and honoring the will of all legitimate voters, tonight’s action by the state GOP executive committee stinks like yesterday’s diapers,” DiResto said in a statement.
“I have no horse yet in the governor’s election, because we haven’t even heard any of the announced or potential candidates spell out a policy platform,” he added. “But as a lifelong Republican, the idea that a small cabal would preempt the democratic process literally under the cover of darkness and in a smoke-filled Zoom goes against the foundational values of our party. I predict it will backfire.”
Other GOP officials considered as possible candidates include U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves.
