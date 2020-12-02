BR.movebr0058.adv bf.jpg
Pedestrians cross North Street downtown. MovEBR sales tax collection began on April 1 with syncing traffic lights likely to be the first thing for which the city-parish will use the tax money.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

East Baton Rouge Parish's nearly $1 billion roads improvement program will break ground on 21 projects beginning in 2021, including seven capacity improvement projects like the construction of a new four-lane road from Perkins Road to the Mall of Louisiana. 

The projects are all part of the MovEBR infrastructure package, which is paid for by a 30-year, half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2018.

The scheduled projects also include construction on some $52 million worth of capacity improvements to Pecue Lane, from Perkins Road to Airline Highway, and $19 million worth of improvements to Old Hammond Highway, from Millerville Road to O'Neal Road. 

Below is a full list of projects that are scheduled for construction in 2021:

Capacity Projects

  • Mall of Louisiana Boulevard (Picardy-Perkins Connector)
  • Pecue Lane (Perkins Road – Airline Highway)
  • Ben Hur Realignment at Nicholson Drive
  • Dijon Avenue Phase 2 (Midway – Bluebonnet Boulevard)
  • Midway (Dijon Avenue Phase 2 – Picardy)
  • Old Hammond Highway Segment 2 (Millerville Road – O’Neal Lane)
  • South Choctaw Drive (Flannery Road – Central Thruway)

Corridor Enhancements

  • MacHost Road

Signalization Projects

  • Three Fiber Installation Projects

Sidewalk Projects

  • 72nd Avenue Sidewalks, Phase 1 (Scenic Highway – I110)
  • 72nd Avenue Sidewalks, Phase 2 (I110 – Plank Road)
  • Centurion Avenue Sidewalks (O’Neal Lane – Crossbow Drive)
  • Mullen Drive Sidewalks (Honey Drive – Perkins Road)

