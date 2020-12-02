East Baton Rouge Parish's nearly $1 billion roads improvement program will break ground on 21 projects beginning in 2021, including seven capacity improvement projects like the construction of a new four-lane road from Perkins Road to the Mall of Louisiana.
The projects are all part of the MovEBR infrastructure package, which is paid for by a 30-year, half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2018.
The scheduled projects also include construction on some $52 million worth of capacity improvements to Pecue Lane, from Perkins Road to Airline Highway, and $19 million worth of improvements to Old Hammond Highway, from Millerville Road to O'Neal Road.
Below is a full list of projects that are scheduled for construction in 2021:
Capacity Projects
- Mall of Louisiana Boulevard (Picardy-Perkins Connector)
- Pecue Lane (Perkins Road – Airline Highway)
- Ben Hur Realignment at Nicholson Drive
- Dijon Avenue Phase 2 (Midway – Bluebonnet Boulevard)
- Midway (Dijon Avenue Phase 2 – Picardy)
- Old Hammond Highway Segment 2 (Millerville Road – O’Neal Lane)
- South Choctaw Drive (Flannery Road – Central Thruway)
Corridor Enhancements
- MacHost Road
Signalization Projects
- Three Fiber Installation Projects
Sidewalk Projects
- 72nd Avenue Sidewalks, Phase 1 (Scenic Highway – I110)
- 72nd Avenue Sidewalks, Phase 2 (I110 – Plank Road)
- Centurion Avenue Sidewalks (O’Neal Lane – Crossbow Drive)
- Mullen Drive Sidewalks (Honey Drive – Perkins Road)