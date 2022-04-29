U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will be the “very special guest” at a Capitol Hill fundraiser on Tuesday for a challenger to U.S.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right Republican from Georgia.
In supporting Jennifer Strahan, a conservative health care executive, in the May 24 primary, Cassidy is distancing himself once again from the pro-Donald Trump wing of the Republican Party.
Trump endorsed Greene earlier this month, calling her “a warrior in Congress.”
“She doesn’t back down, she doesn’t give up, and she has ALWAYS been with ‘Trump,’” the former president said in a statement through his Save America PAC.
“She loves our Country and MAGA, its greatest ever political movement.”
Greene’s extremist statements have made her a frequent target of critics. The Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives took the unusual step of voting in February 2021 to strip her of her committee assignments shortly after she took office. She can still vote and speak on the House floor.
In social media posts made before she was elected, Greene endorsed the assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi; said President Barack Obama was Muslim; called Democratic megadonor George Soros “a Nazi;” suggested that a space laser connected with Jewish financial interests caused destructive wildfires in California; and identified herself as an adherent of QAnon, which believes that Democrats engage in child sex trafficking and satanism.
Since taking office, Greene has walked back some of those comments.
She has been an outspoken supporter of Trump and a favorite of his fans.
This past week, she was embroiled in controversy again after she said, “Satan’s controlling the (Catholic) church, the church is not doing its job.”
All of this is apparently too much for Cassidy.
“As someone who stands with Israel and believes that we’re all Americans first, we cannot turn a blind eye when a member of Congress disrespects people of faith,” Cassidy said in a statement. “I am supporting a better candidate.”
The senator ran for re-election in 2020 as a strong Trump supporter. But he broke with the former president by being just one of seven Republican senators in February 2021 who voted to convict him of inciting an attempted takeover of the Capitol the month before, to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president.
In August, Cassidy was one of 19 Republicans who joined all Senate Democrats in voting for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, saying it would help transform Louisiana’s ports, roadways, bridges and water systems.
Last month, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported that he’s seriously considering the race for governor next year.