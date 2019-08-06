Hopeful elected officials will begin to officially file for their respective races Tuesday as qualifying for dozens of Louisiana positions opens ahead of the Oct. 12 election.

Candidates will have until Thursday to file their paperwork, after which many races are expected to heat up in the final two-month slog before voters take to the polls.

Big ticket offices like the Louisiana Governor are on the table, as well as judges, clerks, coroners, sheriffs and other state and local-level positions.

Candidates must secure 50 percent of the vote on Oct. 12 to win their seat. If they don't, the top two candidates will head to a runoff, scheduled for Nov. 16.

We will update this story with more information as candidates begin to file, but you can also search the candidate database here.