CLINTON — Billy Burkette received international attention for his campaign earlier this summer when he was led away in handcuffs after officially signing up to run for a seat in the U.S. Congress.

Embarrassed at seeing their leader, Burkette, or Chief 2 Eagles, yelling to reporters that he was being targeted because he is a Native American, the leadership of the Louisiana Band of Choctaw Indians on Saturday ousted Burkette from the tribe on charges of treason.

Burkette told The Advocate after the meeting that he doesn’t recognize the Tribal Council’s authority to expel him but stopped short of threatening legal action. The meeting was called by the secretary, who isn’t allowed to call meetings in the bylaws, he said. Also, because he and the vice chairman didn’t attend, the council didn’t have a quorum.

Burkette said his arrest and the subsequent publicity — the story was carried in London — was aimed at neutralizing him as an opponent against U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto. “They did this strictly as a political move to destroy me so that I wouldn’t be a legitimate candidate for Congress,” he said.

The council disagreed: “Not only does his arrest constitute bad behavior reflecting on the dignity and integrity of the Louisiana Band of Choctaw Tribal Council and the tribe itself, it also shows his negligence in his position as chief.”

“A chief should be held more accountable,” said Rebecca Britt, of Ferriday and the council’s secretary.

The tribe, recognized by the state in the 1970s, has about 600 members.

After ejecting Burkette and his chief lieutenant, Vice Chairman Jeff Harrison, the council approved certified letters informing them of the decision. They are sending a delegation to the secretary of state to change the names on the charter.

“We also went to Congressman Abraham to let him know that we are not going along with Billy Burkette,” said Larry Rainwater, of Baton Rouge and a tribal elder. “We are moving to disassociate ourselves with him.”

The council also approved an apology to the town of Clinton, to law enforcement, to state officials and to other Native Americans for Burkette’s actions.

Burkette and Harrison have been at odds with Britt and some members of the council for some time. They have traded charges and countercharges.

Among the list of claims, for instance, the council noted Burkette had not properly filed 501(c)3 papers with the Internal Revenue Service, leaving the group with a number but no official tax-exempt status.

But the arrest was the last straw, Britt and Rainwater said.

Burkette, a 49-year-old tow truck driver, was recognized by staff at the Secretary of State’s Office when he arrived July 20 to pay the $900 in fees and file the paperwork putting his name on the ballot as an opponent without party affiliation to Abraham’s re-election.

The secretary of state’s staff knew Burkette had an outstanding arrest warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer. The Secretary of State’s Office had issued the law enforcement commission card at the root of the Choctaw chief’s legal problems.

He was detained in the break room about 100 feet from where he signed up to run, then was arrested and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish jail. He sat in jail through the weekend until East Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputies fetched him and took him to Clinton.

Burkette said he was unaware of the warrant.

The incident stems from a problem he had with a clerk at the Office of Motor Vehicles in Clinton. He had gone three times to help his handicapped daughter, a minor, get a driver’s license, Burkette said.

On July 2, he arrived wearing his tribal police chief cap and carrying his weapon, Burkette said. The clerk refused to process the transaction — until ordered to do so by a supervisor — because the paperwork had two different addresses listed.

The clerk also pointed out that guns are not allowed in state buildings. Burkette responded that he was a peace officer and entitled to carry the weapon.

The clerk, according to the complaint, felt he was argumentative. Burkette said he was forceful but respectful.

Burkette carried a card identifying him as a commissioned chief of police for the Louisiana Choctaws, which is a recognized tribe by the state but not federal authorities.

One requisite for a tribe to be recognized by the federal government, which amounts to being considered a sovereign nation, is having law enforcement to protect tribal lands and property.

But the Louisiana Band has no property or assets. Its incorporation papers list the headquarters for the tribe as Burkette’s house in Slaughter.

Burkette said the tribe in November 2014 started efforts to gain federal recognition. He was appointed police chief, filed the paperwork with the secretary of state and received his card in March 2015.

He became chief of the tribe in early 2016.

During the August 2016 flood, Burkette said he worked with law enforcement to gather water, meals and other supplies. During that time, he repeatedly showed his commission card and wasn’t ever questioned about its authenticity.

The council criticized Burkette for not discussing the matter after his arrest. He refused to answer their questions, saying he was under an “FBI gag order,” according to the council.

The uncomfortably shaped 5th Congressional District is based in northeast Louisiana, stretches south down the Mississippi River, then pivots east into the Felicianas, along the top of the Florida Parishes, including Hammond and Bogalusa, to the toe of the boot.

Burkette unsuccessfully challenged Abraham in 2016 and polled 18 percent of the vote.

Jessee Carlton Fleenor, D-Loranger, and Kyle Randol, a Monroe Libertarian, also are on the ballot opposing Abraham in the Nov. 6 election.

Burkette said he would continue campaigning. He’s meeting with an American Legion group on Sunday and heading up Monroe later this week, he said.

“When you make every headline around the world, what chance do I have?” Burkette said.