Woody Jenkins wasn’t happy when Connie Bernard told him she was giving up her campaign for a fourth term on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
Jenkins, who is head of the Republican Party in the parish and a consistent supporter of Bernard through past controversies, said he tried to talk her out of it. Bernard, however, told him that she just couldn’t face the onslaught of attacks she would face if she stayed in.
Two months later, Jenkins has to give her credit.
“Now she looks brilliant,” Jenkins said.
On Tuesday, Bernard led a three-person field, earning 35% of the vote, guaranteeing her a spot in a Dec. 10 runoff. And on top of that, the opponent who would have given her the most difficulty, Joseph Britt, failed to make the cut.
On Wednesday, Bernard announced she had changed her mind about giving up her School Board seat and will pursue a fourth term after all to keep representing this portion of southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish.
"After prayerful thought and discussion with my family and friends, I have decided to remain in the race for School Board, District 8," Bernard said in a statement. "This was not my intention when I offered to withdraw in the primary election. However, it is clear that the voters in my district prefer the type of representation I have offered during my time on the board."
Bernard said she is gratified.
"My first thought when I woke up this morning was an incredible sense of gratitude for those supporters who chose to cast what could have been a meaningless vote for me over very diverse options," said Bernard, who is 60. "Those votes were not meaningless."
"I feel an obligation to those voters and, most importantly, to the children in our parish, to give them that option if they choose me in December," Bernard continued.
Bernard spent only $3 on her campaign after she called things off Sept. 2. Her opponent in the runoff, Katie Kennison — a Democrat who is running her first race for public office — spent even less, $0. Bernard outpaced Kennison by just 98 votes.
Kennison is a 41-year-old mother of two children, one at Mayfair Lab School and another at Wildwood Elementary, and a part-time yoga instructor. Kennison said Wednesday she’s staying in the race.
"I'm not a politician whatsoever," she said. "This is my first time in this atmosphere."
“The bottom line is I want schoolchildren to succeed and I’d be honored to carry out the duties of a school board member," Kennison said. "I have no personal interest, just helping the school system, helping kids.”
Bernard has courted controversy throughout her 12-year tenure on the board. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after an August 2018 altercation with a teenager. In 2020, she was the target of a failed recall attempt after she shopped online during a controversial meeting at which the board voted to rename Lee High to Liberty High to remove any continued attachment to the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Bernard benefited Tuesday from being the lone Republican in a historically conservative district.
Locked out of the runoff was Britt, who changed from Republican to Independent a few years ago. Britt worked to persuade voters that he was on the political right.
“Joe Britt is the EBR School Board Conservative choice,” Britt’s website says.
And only Britt was spending real money, at least $35,000 out of the more than $79,000 he has reported raising. Another $41,000 and counting was spent on his behalf by outside interest groups.
But the 46-year-old senior regional procurement manager for Westlake Corporation in Geismar who had never run for office before suffered without the R next to his name on the ballot.
Britt said he became an Independent because he found that people get stuck on partisan labels to the point where “we’re moving beyond the ability to have conversations about policy issues.”
Voters, however, were not as understanding, he said.
“I found being Independent suits my needs, but I found that from a voter standpoint that it is not sufficient and I appreciate that,” Britt said.
Britt said he is not interested in running for political office again. While he said he’s disappointed and wishes he’d started campaigning earlier, “there is nothing I would do differently from a strategic perspective.”
District 8 covers the center of the southern portion of the parish. It is bounded by Kenilworth Parkway, Gardere Lane and River Road in the west and by Perkins Road and Interstate 10 in the north. Its southern end stretches from River Road east to where Interstate 10 crosses over Bayou Manchac.
Of its registered voters, 66% are White and 25% are Black. Thirty-four percent of the voters are Democrats, 38% are Republicans and 28% are registered either with another political party or no party at all.
Almost 50% of the district's 33,734 registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.
Bernard is one of only four incumbent School Board members still standing. Two were re-elected, while Bernard and fellow incumbent Mike Gaudet made it to a runoff. Voters ousted three more incumbents Tuesday. Meanwhile two more opted not to run for re-election, leaving their seats open.
Bernard has $18,750 in her campaign coffers to fund her renewed re-election bid.
Most, but not all incumbents, faced a wave of outside spending, funded by rich, mostly anonymous, out-of-state donors. At last count, more than $1.4 million was spent leading up to Tuesday's School Board elections, about 80% of all spending coming from outside groups. More than $2.6 million has been raised for these nine races so far.
In pulling the plug on her re-election campaign early, Bernard, however, escaped the wave of attacks that surely would have come her way and which beset other incumbents.
Bernard halted her campaign too late to remove her name from Tuesday’s ballot. Bernard, however, never definitively said she wouldn’t accept a fourth term if she still somehow managed to win.
“I know there was this possibility,” said Jenkins. “I didn‘t know it would happen.
"It could have been predicted easily looking at the numbers,” he added.
Jenkins helped Bernard in mid-October when the parish Republican Party issued a flier with names and faces of all the local candidates the local party was endorsing. The flier included Bernard.
Bernard then made a post on Facebook thanking the Republican Party for the endorsement; she later took it down.
Jenkins said Bernard landed the party endorsement before she quit the race.
“That was done while she was still in the campaign,” he explained.