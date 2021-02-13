The top two contenders in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond launched basic television ads last week aimed at introducing themselves to voters.
Both state Sen. Troy Carter and state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson promised to fight for their constituents if elected to represent a congressional district that is centered in New Orleans and includes the west bank of Jefferson, the River Parishes and most of north Baton Rouge. The district boundaries favor electing a Black Democrat from New Orleans.
The primary is March 20.
Carter’s ad began with him walking with his two sons on a basketball court.
“Throughout my career I’ve remained laser focused on the simple ways to improve people’s day to day lives – like guaranteeing access to COVID-19 19 vaccine, equality pay for women, criminal justice reform and fighting for a living wage,” said Carter. “In Congress, I’ll have your back and I’ll get things done because for me it’s never been about the issues that make the biggest headlines. It’s about the issues that make the biggest difference in people’s lives.”
Since becoming a senator from New Orleans in 2016, Carter has pushed but failed to win legislative support to raise the state’s $7.25 per hour minimum wage and increase pay for women who perform the same work as men but get paid less on average.
Peterson, looking into the camera, also referred to COVID and said, “But we’ve been through tough times before. After Katrina hit, I told the truth, held people accountable, and fought to help our families and our businesses rebuild. And that’s what I’ll do in Congress to lead us out of this pandemic. I’ll fight for money to help families pay rent, get relief for our small businesses, and create good jobs.”
Each campaign said it would spend at least $100,000 to advertise its ad.
So far, only one other candidate, Baton Rouge community activist Gary Chambers Jr., appears to have raised enough money to mount a substantial ad campaign.
Carter will raise more money next week with a virtual fundraiser headlined by U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat who is from South Carolina. Clyburn is close to Richmond, who has endorsed Carter.
On Thursday, Peterson tapped into her national network as a stalwart in the Democratic National Committee by having a virtual fundraiser with Stacey Abrams – who revitalized Georgia’s Democratic Party – and Donna Brazile, a Kenner native who chaired the Democratic National Committee in 2016. Best-selling author and journalist Walter Isaacson from New Orleans also appeared at the event.