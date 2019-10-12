East Feliciana Parish voters easily reelected Sheriff Jeff Travis to a second term Saturday, outpolling former officers Kintell Danny Scott and Ronnie Winters, who also sought the parish’s top law enforcement job.
Travis won with 74 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Click here to see full election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
Travis and Winters are Democrats, and Scott is not affiliated with a political party. Of East Feliciana 14,154 registered voters, 57 percent are white and 39 percent are black.
Travis, 51, a former chief of operations for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, unseated four-term incumbent Sheriff Talmadge Bunch in the 2015 election.
An Ethel resident, Travis said he's had challenges — including a string of shootings in 2017 connected to alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe — but also accomplishments. Those include clearing every homicide in the past four years with an arrest, and more educational options at the parish jail. Travis also took credit for a balanced budget, upgrades to the agency’s vehicle fleet and grant funding for a trained drug dog.
Travis and his opponents pledged to find money to hire more deputies for patrols and improve training. Travis is also hoping to give pay raises.
Winters, a 57-year-old retired Louisiana Department of Public Safety officer who lives near Clinton, said he’d pursue more law enforcement grants. He said he’d also work to foster greater professionalism, saying that’s a weak area for the agency.
Scott, 43, of Ethel, previously held jobs with the Sheriff’s Office as well as the Clinton and Jackson police departments. He now operates a trucking company.
Before his policing career, Scott played professional football in San Francisco. After a knee injury he returned home to find a place that was unraveling, with increased poverty and mental illness. He's pledged to create after-school programs and to work with churches to curb drugs and violence among youth.
———
Jeff Travis
Party: Democrat
Age: 51
Occupation: Sheriff of East Feliciana Parish