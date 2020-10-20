Campaigning to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Adrian Perkins is criticizing Cassidy in a new TV ad for his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.
Perkins, a Democrat who is Shreveport’s mayor, is hoping to galvanize public opinion against Cassidy, a Republican, on an issue that helped Democrats flip 40 seats in 2018 and win control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Bill Cassidy has let Louisiana down,” says Perkins. “He led the fight to repeal the Affordable Care Act, letting insurance companies refuse to cover Louisianans with preexisting conditions.”
The ad marks the first effort by either campaign to criticize the other candidate in what has been a low-key race so far.
Republicans have failed to corral the necessary votes in Congress to overturn the Affordable Care Act. The act prohibits insurance companies from withholding coverage to people who have preexisting medical conditions, and it dramatically lowered the number of people without health insurance.
Republicans say the act is too costly to taxpayers and represents overreach by the federal government.
While Cassidy, a doctor, has sought to repeal the Affordable Care Act, he has said he wants to replace it with a better version.
"Mayor Perkins knows Senator Cassidy has always worked to improve health care and protect those with pre-existing conditions, so he's resorting to misleading voters,” Cassidy campaign spokesperson Ty Bofferding said in a statement about the ad. “If Perkins feels he has to lie to get your support, he doesn’t deserve to represent you.”
The Affordable Care initially was so unpopular that Republicans ran against it in 2010 and won a majority in the House. But public support for the measure has risen in recent years, with about 60% of voters now saying they support retaining the law.
Having failed to do so in Congress, Republicans also are seeking to overturn Obamacare in the U.S. Supreme Court. The hearing will take place a week after the election.
In the TV ad, Perkins also highlights his background as an Army veteran who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“After three combat tours, I’m not afraid to stand up for Louisiana in D.C.,” he says. “My only mission: To get things done for you.”