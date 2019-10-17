Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday blasted GOP donor Lane Grigsby as a “puppet master” for trying to convince a state senate candidate to drop out of a potential three-way runoff by offering funding for a future run for a judgeship, calling the offer “inappropriate” and “illegal.”

Grigsby, whose involvement in state politics includes an anti-Edwards political organization that has run blistering attack ads against the Democratic governor, offered state Rep. Franklin Foil help in a future run for the bench if he ceded his spot in a three-way runoff for Senate District 16 to Steve Carter, who Grigsby is backing. Foil and Carter, both Republicans are locked in an extraordinary tie for second place that could tilt the race for the suburban Baton Rouge seat to the Democratic candidate Beverly Brooks Thompson if the results hold.

Can't see video below? Click here.

After it became clear that Carter and Foil were locked in a tie for second place, Grigsby made the offer to Foil through state Sen. Dan Claitor, who currently holds the senate seat in question and who is backing Foil.

“Had it been a private conversation between himself and Rep. Foil it would be wrong,” Edwards said during a press conference on Medicaid Thursday outside an emergency room in north Baton Rouge. “The idea that he would do it openly--because it is illegal--but it shows you the mentality that he has, what he believes his place in Louisiana to be.”

Edwards called Grigsby a “puppet master calling the shots with Eddie Rispone,” and said Rispone’s relationship with Grigsby “speaks volumes about how dangerous” Rispone would be if elected.

Rispone has long counted Grigsby as a friend and mentor, and Grigsby is a key backer of Rispone’s bid for governor. His campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Grigsby said Wednesday he was not offering Foil a judgeship because he doesn’t have the ability to do that.

“All I’ve said is, 'Hey, if you do something that helps the state of Louisiana, I want to help you',” Grigsby said Wednesday. “How is that illegal? It might be. Lawyers run the world today and they twist and distort reality in a way that fits their personal definition.”

Claitor, also a Republican, said he was “appalled” at Grigsby’s offer and didn’t pass the message along to Foil.

Foil said he didn’t appreciate the suggestion, saying he will make his own decisions. “I will not be influenced by outside interests,” he said.

A recount of absentee ballots in the District 16 race was ongoing Thursday morning, and Republicans hope the recount will tilt the election to either Carter or Foil and pave the way for a head-to-head runoff between a Republican and Thompson, the Democrat.