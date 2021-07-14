BR.wildvotingmachines.110320 0047 bf.jpg

Aaron Johnson stacks boxed sneeze shields atop the VOTE HERE signs as voting machines are sorted for delivery from the BR storage warehouse for the Tuesday national and local general elections Monday November 2, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Qualifying began Wednesday and ends Friday for the Oct. 9 open primary. The following races are on the ballot in the Baton Rouge area.

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Ascension

Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court

Lynelle Johnson, R

Kim Landry, R

East Baton Rouge

Family Court Judge, Section 1, Division B

Erika Green, D

Natalie Tellis Robertson, D

Baton Rouge City Judge, ES 2A

Colette Greggs, D

Carson Marcantel, R

Central School Board, District 4

Phil Graham, R

Kim Powers, R

East Feliciana

Justice of the Peace, District 3

No candidates

Iberville

White Castle Alderman

Mervin Allen Jr., D

Livingston

Killian Alderman

Kenny Bayhi, I

Pointe Coupee

Coroner

Donald W. Doucet, R

Justice of the Peace District 6

No candidates

Justice of the Peace District 7

No candidates

Tangipahoa

Tickfaw Council Member

Michael J. Leman, D

