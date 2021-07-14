Qualifying began Wednesday and ends Friday for the Oct. 9 open primary. The following races are on the ballot in the Baton Rouge area.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Ascension
Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court
Lynelle Johnson, R
Kim Landry, R
East Baton Rouge
Family Court Judge, Section 1, Division B
Erika Green, D
Natalie Tellis Robertson, D
Baton Rouge City Judge, ES 2A
Colette Greggs, D
Carson Marcantel, R
Central School Board, District 4
Phil Graham, R
Kim Powers, R
East Feliciana
Justice of the Peace, District 3
No candidates
Iberville
White Castle Alderman
Mervin Allen Jr., D
Livingston
Killian Alderman
Kenny Bayhi, I
Pointe Coupee
Coroner
Donald W. Doucet, R
Justice of the Peace District 6
No candidates
Justice of the Peace District 7
No candidates
Tangipahoa
Tickfaw Council Member
Michael J. Leman, D