Members of the metro council meet during the first in-person meeting during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at City Hall in Baton Rouge, La. Due to the state's Phase 3 restrictions, only the 12 council members, their staff, city-parish administrative officials and members of the media will be allowed into the council chambers. Members of the public could attend the meeting virtually via a fourth floor meeting room at the River Center Branch Library nearby.