East Baton Rouge's Metro Council will face its largest turnover in over a decade, with five council members facing term-limits and another, Matt Watson, choosing instead to run for mayor-president.
Of the Metro Council's 12 single-member districts, 11 seats were up for grabs, and all six incumbents faced opposition. Rowdy Gaudet, a Republican and former top official in Sharon Weston Broome's administration, went unopposed and will succeed Chandler Loupe in representing District 3.
Two incumbents — Jen Racca and LaMont Cole — were forced into a run-off, while four of their colleagues sailed to reelection.
The only newcomer to win outright was Laurie White Adams, who will replace Watson in representing District 11. The four remaining seats are headed to runoff elections.
District 10: Runoff
In the District 10 race to replace Tara Wicker, Carolyn Coleman and Jay Gaudet are headed to a runoff, emerging from a crowded field of seven candidates.
Coleman led with 27 percent of the vote, followed by Gaudet at 18 percent.
Coleman, 65, spent her career in East Baton Rouge schools. She ran for the council in 2004 and said many of the issues facing residents then persist today.
Gaudet, 32, is a former juvenile probation counselor who started a real estate brokerage and development firm and runs a nonprofit that renovates condemned houses and mentors youth.
District 6: Runoff
In the crowded and contentious race to succeed Donna Collins-Lewis in District 6, Cleve Dunn Jr. and Dawn Chanet Collins were the top two vote-getters and are headed to a Dec. 5 runoff. The district, located entirely within the Baton Rouge city limits, extends east from North Foster Drive along Florida Boulevard to North Flannery Road.
Dunn led with 25% of the vote, followed Collins with 23%.
Cleve Dunn, Jr., 44, an entrepreneur and business owner, said he decided to run for the seat to help women-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses gain access to city-parish contracts. As a member and former chairman of the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Commission, Dunn said he helped create a more inclusive and diverse workforce and helped bring in more disadvantaged businesses.
Dawn Chanet Collins, 44, a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, said she entered the race to reverse the trend of disinvestment from District 6, which she said has faced a gradual decline in the 15 years she's lived there. She said she's been concerned by the proliferation of dollar stores and the lack of grocery stores, and said she'd focus on putting "mom-and-pop" shops at the center of community development.
District 7: Runoff
Incumbent LaMont Cole received 48 percent of the vote and is headed to a runoff against Alfred Bell, who received 14 percent of the vote.
The District 7 seat represents much of Mid City and portions of north Baton Rouge stretching from Interstate 10 to Evangeline Street.
Cole, 47, is a career educator, who has spent nearly a decade as the chief academic officer of CSAL Inc., a prominent charter school network in Baton Rouge. He is also a former president of the local NAACP.
Alfred Bell, 53, owns Bell's Janitorial Service, whose slogan is “Cleaning the world one building at a time.” He is a graduate of Capitol High and has gotten involved in local politics in recent years. In July, landed a seat on the Democratic State Central Committee.
District 11: Laurie White Adams
In the race to replace Matt Watson in District 11, Laurie White Adams avoided a runoff with 56 percent of the vote, beating two other GOP rivals. The seat stretches east at interstates 10 and 12 from College Drive and includes the Tara, Inniswold and Bocage neighborhoods.
Adams, 50, is the director of advancement and enrollment management at Parkview Baptist High School. She said during the campaign that law enforcement is underpaid and understaffed, and said she hopes to address long-standing drainage issues in the district.
District 12: Runoff
Jen Racca, who was first appointed to the council earlier this year, is headed to a runoff against Tania Nyman in the District 12 race. Racca led with 49 percent of the vote with 45 percent going to Nyman.
Racca, 40, a Republican, is a consultant and attorney at Gallagher Benefit Services. She was selected earlier this year by the Metro Council to replace Barbara Freiberg, who was elected state representative. Racca cast her campaign as nonpartisan and independent, and she said she's a problem-solver and "bridge builder."
Tania Nyman, 52, a Democrat, is an outspoken opponent of the incorporation of the city of St. George and related efforts to create a breakaway school district. Her opposition to St. George goes back to 2012 when she served as spokeswoman for One Community One School District, a parent group opposed to an effort to create a new school district in southeast Baton Rouge, a forerunner of the St. George movement.
District 1: Runoff
In the race for the District 1 seat, Brandon Noel and Eric Lewis are headed to a runoff. Held by outgoing council member Trae Welch, who is term limited, the seat represents the northern third of the parish, including Zachary and parts of Baker and Central.
Noel led with 42 percent of the vote followed by Lewis with 40 percent.
Noel, 37, a Republican, served on the Zachary City Council from 2011 to 2019. He's a commercial lender and business development officer with Landmark Bank and also a licensed real estate agent.
Lewis, 47, a Democrat, is the founder of The Ephod Company, a business consulting firm. A Baton Rouge native, Lewis said during the campaign that he hoped to make the city-parish globally competitive.
District 4: Runoff
Aaron Moak and Tenika James will head to a runoff in their bid to replace outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson in representing District 4, which encompasses much of Central and the eastern edge of the parish.
Moak led with 41 percent of the vote followed by James with 27 percent.
Aaron Moak, 48, a small-business owner, said Baton Rouge needs a business-minded push for growth. He owns an IT business and serves on the Central City Council. He wants to pursue a downtown-to-LSU tram and continue the work of improving the district's major thoroughfares.
Tenika James, 43, the only Democrat in the race, owns a mental health counseling service and said during the campaign that she wants to pair local students with business mentors to help them explore career paths that don't require four-year degrees.
District 9: Dwight Hudson
Incumbent Dwight Hudson secured a second term representing District 9 on the Metro Council after besting Jim Mora, a fellow Republican, in a head-to-head race. The seat covers much of the southeastern corner of the parish, including much of the proposed city of St. George.
Before taking office, Hudson, a real estate agent, ran a watchdog group called Taxbusters and was a vocal St. George supporter.
District 2: Chauna Banks
Incumbent Chauna Banks secured a third term after defeating three other Democrats in a crowded race for the District 2 seat, which represents much of north Baton Rouge, including Southern University, Scotlandville, the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and portions of Baker. She won with 69 percent of the vote.
District 8: Denise Amoroso
Incumbent Denise Amoroso was reelected to her second term with 56 percent of the vote, defeating the same candidate her late husband beat four years ago.
Amoroso, 63, was appointed to the Metro Council after her husband, Buddy Amoroso, died in a biking accident in 2018. She later was elected to serve the remainder of her husband's term in a March 2019 special election.
She said her second term priorities include pay raises for law enforcement, addressing the city's rising homicide rate and tackling a burgeoning trend of panhandling.
District 5: Erika Green
Incumbent Erika Green, 35, a Democrat, secured a second term representing District 5 on the Metro Council. The seat covers much of north Baton Rouge and stretches from Monte Sano Park and Zion City through Merrydale and into Monticello.
Green, who won with 59 percent of the vote, was first appointed to the seat in 2016 after her predecessor, Ronnie Edwards, was elected to the state House. Green later won reelection and said her top priorities for a second term included crime prevention and small-business development.
This story will be updated as results are reported.