Pilloried with angry criticism and accusations of nefarious intent, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin had a more human reason for the state’s online voter registration website being down on the evening of National Voter Registration Day.

Nobody noticed that the routine maintenance had long ago been scheduled for Tuesday night was an oversight. Ardoin on Wednesday morning called it “an unfortunate error for which I take full responsibility.”

Ardoin also pointed out that registration is ongoing – about 90% of eligible Louisiana residents have signed up to participate – and anyone who wants to register or change their registration has until Oct. 5, if done by mail, or Oct. 13, if done online, to do so in order to participate in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The website was down several hours but came back up shortly after midnight.

“This is beyond reprehensible,” tweeted New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Tuesday night. “Absolute dereliction of duty, as such a critical time for our City and our nation. The LA SoS owes more to the people he services.”

She forwarded a tweet by Democratic New Orleans Rep. Royce Duplessis saying about the website being down for maintenance on National Voter Registration Day: “This is an absolute DISGRACE! Truly shameful and pathetic!!”

Duplessis was reserved, at least compared to others commenting on the mayor’s tweet.

One side attacked Ardoin along the lines of Bayoudawg who opined, “It’s calculated to discourage Demo voters.” The other side went after Cantrell, like the Greater New Orleans Republican PAC who tweeted: “LaToya is an expert on dereliction.”

Ardoin, a Republican, has been at the center of a legal challenge that pitted Republicans, who wanted to limit the use of absentee mail ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Democrats, who argued that use of mail-in ballots would allow the participation of voters worried about catching the highly contagious coronavirus and turning Nov. 3 into super-spreader event.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, of Baton Rouge, ruled last week that Louisiana should adopt Ardoin’s plan from the summer elections, which allowed some mail-in ballots, for the November-December elections.

