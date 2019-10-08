The woman who accused Johnny Anderson of sexual harassment, leading to his resignation as a top aide to Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2017, will join Truth in Politics and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt for a press conference Tuesday morning.
The announcement, at the 19th Judicial District courthouse, will mark the latest development in the Anderson saga, which Edwards' opponents have brought to the forefront of the race for governor ahead of the primary election on Saturday. The organization is expected to say it is filing a public records lawsuit against the governor's office over documents related to Anderson's tenure.
Juanita Washington worked under Anderson before resigning and making allegations of sexual harassment against Anderson two years ago. She appeared in a striking TV ad produced by Truth in Politics and released last week that hammers Edwards for his hiring of Anderson, despite allegations of sexual harassment made a decade prior at Southern University.
Truth in Politics is a political group co-founded by Lane Grigsby, a major GOP donor and founder of Cajun Industries. The organization is registered as a 501(c)(4) and does not have to disclose its donors.
Edwards has sought to defend himself from the allegations, touting an endorsement from Washington's attorney in the ordeal, Jill Craft, and releasing his own TV ad featuring several women defending Edwards' record on women's issues.
The primary election, where all candidates appear on the same ballot, is Saturday. If Edwards wins more than 50%, he wins the election outright. If he falls short he advances to a Nov. 16 runoff with one of his Republican challengers.