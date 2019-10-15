Franklin Foil has requested a recount in the race for state Senate district 15 in Baton Rouge, which ended in an extraordinary second-place tie between him and fellow Republican Steve Carter after election officials apparently mistakenly double-counted a stack of ballots and changed the initial result of an eight-vote Foil lead.

Foil's attorney wrote in a letter to East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn that he wanted a recount of "all votes cast (including early voting and absentee votes."

Officials said Monday a recount, which was expected in the race, would only apply to about 1,500 paper ballots, the vast majority of them absentee ballots. Louisiana's in-person voting machines do not produce a paper record.

Rep. Foil wants to ensure the integrity of the electoral process," Whitehead said in an interview. "We’re basically looking under every stone to make sure it was done right.”

"This is Democracy in action," he added.

The letter also included a wide-ranging request for public records related to the race. The requested documents include copies of rejected ballots, the identity of vote-counters and correspondence between election officials.

The recount will take place at 222 St. Louis St. downtown at 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the letter.

