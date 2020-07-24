U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy arrived on the third and final day of qualifying to ensure his name is on the Nov. 3 ballot.

A group of supporters standing about 100 feet from the State Archives doorway cheered him as he entered the building where candidates fill out the paperwork and pay fees necessary to run in the election.

Cassidy, who was elected in 2014 by defeating incumbent Mary Landrieu, is seeking a second term. The Baton Rouge Republican faces 11 opponents, so far, including a homeless woman.

Friday is the third and final day candidates can qualify to run in the November election.

Cassidy wouldn't directly say if he supported the governor’s directive that everyone in the state wears a mask, but he backed the wearing of masks with the caveat that the federal government shouldn’t require everyone in the nation to wear a mask because that decision should be made locally, based on the local situation.

“I don’t think police should be arresting people who walk in some place who are not wearing a mask,” Cassidy said. “But I absolutely do think that if we want to play football in Tiger Stadium, if we want to see Drew Brees in his last year, if we want to see all of our state schools having athletics this fall, we need to cut down that virus and that is one effective way to do it."

Cassidy said he hadn’t asked President Donald Trump to visit Louisiana. “I may or may not. He’s already endorsed me. We’ll see, Cassidy said.

He also said he’s “not quite so sure of the payroll tax cut” that the White House is pushing as part of the next coronavirus aid program being debated in Washington, D.C. He said he was concerned about the solvency of the Medicare and Social Security trust funds that rely on those taxes.

“We made a promise to our seniors. We have to keep those promises,” Cassidy said.

He backed the need for targeted relief of the continued economic lockdown, but cautioned that the support has to be gaged, he said.

Cassidy wouldn’t commit to the renewal of the $600 additional unemployment subsidy, at least the amount. Those details are being worked out in the U.S. Senate negotiations about whether to renew a set amount or some sort of formula.

