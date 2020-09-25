U.S. Sen. John Kennedy reassured the public that Republicans will support the Constitution, after President Donald Trump declined for two days last week to promise a peaceful transition of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election to Joe Biden.
“We will, of course, have a peaceful transition into the next four years — America’s track record on peaceful transitions is unbeatable,” Kennedy said in a statement that didn’t mention Trump by name. “Whoever wins in November will be inaugurated in January. Democrats are making accusations about the election being stolen because, in their minds, they can’t legitimately lose. I’m concerned that they still haven’t come to terms with the 2016 results.”
Kennedy also said he is concerned that Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, despite winning the popular vote, recently said Biden “should not concede under any circumstances.”
Clinton made her comment in August, saying Biden shouldn’t concede “because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy on Nov. 3, took strong issue with Trump’s comments.
“This is unacceptable,” Perkins said. “The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy, which I put my life on the line to defend. I hope Sen. Cassidy will break his pattern of silence and denounce these undemocratic comments.”
Perkins’ hopes appear to be unfulfilled. Requests for a comment from the Cassidy campaign went unanswered.