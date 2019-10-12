Republicans Brian K. Abels and Earnie Drake III will face each on in the Nov. 16 runoff to fill a seat on the 21st Judicial District Court.
The judicial district covers Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. The winning candidate will succeed Judge Doug Hughes, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Abels, 50, who practices law in Denham Springs, grew up in Springfield on the eastern side of Livingston Parish. He said his 22 years of experience practicing law have prepared him for a position on the bench.
Drake, 37, practices law in Ponchatoula, said his experience as both a prosecutor and public defender have prepared him to replace Hughes.
The two defeated William Scott Dykes, 47, who practices law in Hammond.
---
Brian K. Abels
Age: 50
Party: Republican
Occupation: Partner in Boyer, Hebert, Abels & Angelle LLC law firm in Denham Springs
Education: Attended Southeastern Louisiana University; criminal justice degree from Louisiana State University; law degree from LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center
Experience: Courtroom litigation experience for 22 years; Magistrate Judge for Mayor’s Courts in Springfield and Killian, was prosecutor for Mayor’s Court in Springfield; town attorney for Springfield; firm is counsel for Livingston Parish School Board; graduate of Leadership Livingston Class of 2014 and Leadership Tangipahoa Class of 2018; member of board of directors for Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce for nine years and on Executive Committee for five years and chairman of the board 2016; chamber’s Member of the Year in 2008; former member of board of directors of Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce; law firm was Small Business of the Year 2011
---
Ernie Drake
Age: 37
Party: Republican
Occupation: Private law practice in Ponchatoula
Education: Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University; law degree from Loyola Law School
Experience: Magistrate for Ponchatoula Mayor’s Court for past seven years; attorney for Ponchatoula Area Recreational District; member of South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission; served as attorney for City of Ponchatoula; former board member of Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce; former member of Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival board; attorney for Public Defender’s Office.