Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III, who boasts a wide funding advantage over his challengers in next month’s election, is having the tables turned on him weeks before the Nov. 8 primary: A super PAC plans to spend half a million dollars attacking his record.
That’s far more than Boissiere has raised.
Keep the Lights On PAC, an affiliate of the Environmental Defense Fund, said it will launch an attack ad against Boissiere Tuesday, part of a TV and social media campaign that will run until election day.
The $500,000 the PAC plans to spend is a vast sum for a Public Service Commission race. While the five PSC districts are each larger than congressional districts, commissioners’ work garners little attention from voters and donors. Boissiere has spent less than $100,000 since January and had $221,000 on hand for the last month of the race.
The group could present a serious challenge to Boissiere because it has the money to go up on TV. Until now, Boissiere has been the only candidate in the race with enough money to advertise on TV, considered the best way to reach voters in many state elections.
Independent expenditure PACs like Keep the Lights On have no limits on the amount of money they may raise, and they can advocate for or against candidates as long as they do not coordinate with candidates. Such groups have played an increasingly crucial role in statewide races in Louisiana in recent years, serving as the vessel for millions in campaign spending.
Liz Russell, a state director for the Environmental Defense Fund, is running the PAC, and said the group isn’t backing a specific candidate. The Rev. Gregory Manning, Davante Lewis and Willie Jones are the three challengers who have spent money on the race. Jesse Thompson of Plaquemine is also running. All four challengers are Democrats; the district stretches from New Orleans to Baton Rouge and is a safe Democratic seat.
Russell said she hopes the PAC will help level the playing field for Boissiere’s challengers, who have struggled to raise enough money to compete. She said the group got involved because Boissiere hasn’t delivered for residents, who are facing skyrocketing bills and an unreliable grid.
“It feels for years our needs as a constituency have been unmet by our incumbent,” she said. “This is an opportunity to shift what the priorities are.”
The PAC won’t file a financial disclosure detailing its donors until the end of the month. Hannah Blatt, a spokesperson for the PAC, said in an email the PAC’s funders “have no connection to the industry that the Public Service Commission is required to regulate.”
“They’re people who care about protecting our environment, lowering energy costs and ensuring that everyone has the energy infrastructure needed to thrive,” Blatt said.
The first salvo from the group is a 30-second ad in which the PAC hammers Boissiere for taking campaign money from industries with business before the commission, something his challengers have also cited in their campaigns. The spot asks viewers to “vote out Lambert Boissiere.”
“Under Public Service Commission Chairman Lambert Boissiere, our power bills have nearly doubled, and big utilities like Entergy have raked in record profits,” the ad says. “Meanwhile, Boissiere has taken piles of campaign contributions from the same industries he’s supposed to regulate.”
Boissiere said recently that donations from Entergy and other people with business before the PSC don’t sway his votes. He also said he’s open to looking at restricting such donations, as several of the 11 other states with elected utility regulators have done.
“We can talk about possibly changing it,” Boissiere said last week. “But the rules are set. I follow the rules, I follow the laws. Everything is transparent as it should be. I don’t have any bias based upon that. Never have I. My voting proves that.”
Boissiere is one of two Democrats on the five-member PSC, which sets electric rates and regulates power companies, water companies and towing companies, among others.
He is one of two members up for re-election this year; he commissioners serve staggered terms. Commissioner Mike Francis, a Crowley Republican, is also facing the voters, and similar to Boissiere has gotten the bulk of his contributions from regulated entities.
Advocacy groups have recently taken more interest in the PSC, at a time when climate change-fueled hurricanes have battered the grid and Gov. John Bel Edwards’ net-zero climate plan calls for a dramatic shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewables.
Louisiana still relies more on natural gas for power than almost anywhere in the country. That has caused bills to spike this year as gas prices remain stubbornly high.