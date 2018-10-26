So many Louisiana voters have cast ballots early that instead of a tepid turnout in the teens as many had predicted, experts now calculate that up to 35 percent of the state’s registered voters will participate in the Nov. 6 election when all is said and done.

Nearing the halfway point of early voting the Secretary of State’s Office reported that 139,721 of the state’s nearly 3 million registered already have voted, as of Thursday night. That’s 44 percent more than the final tally of the 96,742 who early voted for state treasurer in the October 2017 primary. Early votes accounted for 24 percent of the 401,400 total votes cast last year.

With four days left in early voting this year, the numbers indicate that more than 1 million will participate in the Nov. 6 primary, said Baton Rouge pollster John Couvillon, who analyzes voter turnout. The Nov. 6 election will choose a secretary of state, six congressmen, dozens of school board members, a few mayors and a handful of councilmen. A Dec. 8 runoff is scheduled for races undecided in the primary vote.

“There’s an organic level of interest this year that I wouldn’t have expected,” Couvillon said Friday.

Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Many political strategists were predicting half as many voters would cast ballots given the lukewarm interest in the Secretary of State’s campaign, which is statewide, and the lack of any competitive races in the reelection races for Louisiana’s six U.S. House members.

National coverage of long early voting lines in states holding more hotly contested congressional races have seeped into Louisiana and energized this state’s voters, Couvillon said. The turnout rate nationwide could be as great as 48 percent, which would be the highest for midterm elections since 1966.

Democrats have an 84 percent chance of casting out enough Republicans to win the majority in the U.S. House, according to FiveThirtyEight, an elections statistics website. Louisiana’s five Republican and one Democratic congressmen aren't part of that drama and should easily win their reelections, most by double-digit margins.

None of the nine candidates for secretary of state have moved ahead. They’re jockeying for a place in the runoff to determine who will fill the final year of Tom Schedler’s term as secretary of state. Schedler resigned in May after being accused of sexually harassing an employee, forcing the election into a short timeline. The expected low turnout had the campaigns focusing on the older, more conservative voters who show up for nearly every election.

“There are three strong conservative Republicans running, and at present the three are so splitting the conservative vote that none of the three appears likely to make the Dec. 8 runoff,” wrote the Capital City News, a neighborhood weekly published by Woody Jenkins, who also chairs the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish. The three conservatives are state Rep. Rick Edmonds, of Baton Rouge, former state Sen. A.G. Crowe, of Pearl River, and Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud.

The Hayride, a right-wing blog, noted the same dynamic and opted to endorse interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the Baton Rouge Republican who took over when Schedler resigned, as the most conservative candidate who has chance to win. State Rep. Julie Stokes is a more moderate Republican from Kenner, and former assistant attorney general Renée Fontenot Free, of Baton Rouge, is the leading Democratic candidate.

Baton Rouge pollster Bernie Pinsonat, who has run many a candidate in statewide races but has no client in this one, says conservative politics, while still critical, became less important as voter turnout increased.

“Chronic voters" are more likely to have attended the various forums. But a lack of adequate funds has kept the candidates from being able advertise enough among voters who don’t participate in nearly every millage election.

“They’re not going to know who these people are,” Pinsonat said.

Instead, choices will be made based more on how well known the candidates are in their home region. The winners likely will depend on which region sends the most voters to the polls, he said.

The top early voting parishes were East Baton Rouge, with 12,988 early votes; St Tammany at 11,770; and Orleans with 10,246 through Thursday. Jefferson Parish had 8,994 early votes case and Lafayette had 5,268, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The increased number of voters haven’t really changed the strategies of the candidates.

Scott Wilfong, of Crowe’s campaign, said the higher than expected turnout in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas plays well for Crowe’s candidacy.

Edmonds has been focusing on winning the support local Republican Party organizations and has stacked up seven in Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas. “These endorsements are pivotal to winning the Republican base that is voting early,” said J Hudson, who is running Edmonds campaign.

Lionel Rainey III, who oversees Ardoin’s campaign, said the higher turnout works in the candidate’s favor. The interim secretary of state is one of the few candidates with enough money, though not much, to run television commercials. He waited until last week to start, so is happy the ads are hitting the air at the same voter interest has increased.

“It makes me very happy to see that people are more engaged than predicted,” Free said.

“The more voters, the better,” said Stokes, who has bought television advertising to start next week.