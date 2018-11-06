WASHINGTON — Congressman Clay Higgins, a Port Barre Republican who rode his viral Crime Stoppers video fame to an upset victory two years ago, managed to beat back six opponents and claim a second term Tuesday.

Higgins, 57, had faced perhaps the toughest re-election challenge of Louisiana’s six congressional incumbents with serious challengers on both the left and right trying to knock off the bombastic former St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District. The district covers much of Acadiana and southwestern Louisiana.

Democrat Mimi Methvin and Republican Josh Guillory both raised more than $200,000 in their efforts to unseat the first-term incumbent. Democrats Rob Anderson, Larry Rader and Verone Thomas and Libertarian Aaron Andrus also ran against Higgins.

But Higgins prevailed and avoided a runoff in the crowded field, according to The Associated Press.

Higgins, who’s courted occasional controversy with tough-talking posts on social media and a hardline stance on immigration, received a Twitter endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Higgins’ opponents had criticized aspects of his party-line voting and his in-your-face style. Higgins, who ran as a political neophyte and an anti-establishment “outsider” in 2016, touted his conservative votes in Congress and staunch support for Trump.

