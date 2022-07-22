Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer needed a federal judge’s last-minute ruling to even get on the Nov. 8 ballot.
But when election qualifying concluded Friday evening, Weimer was automatically reelected to another 10-year term when nobody signed up to challenge him.
Weimer, 67, a former college professor at Nicholls State University, is the court’s chief justice by virtue of being its senior member, having first won election to the high court in 2001.
On Wednesday, he was one of the first candidates to pay the fees and file the paperwork on the Nov. 8 ballot. Weimer’s current term ends Dec. 31.
U.S. District Court Judge John deGravelles, of Baton Rouge, lifted a stay July 13 that had blocked the November election for the state Supreme Court’s 6th District, which Weimer represents. The stay arose out of a lawsuit filed in 2019 by the NAACP.
The court had stopped all Supreme Court races in May. Only Weimer was up for reelection this year. Justices run in staggered terms every two years. The next justice is not on the ballot until 2024.
The lawsuit, which is ongoing, says that two of the seven Supreme Court districts should have a Black majority in a state where about one-third of the state’s residents are African-American. Only one Supreme Court district has a Black majority today, the one represented by Justice Piper Griffin in New Orleans.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne and St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre, along with Weimer, intervened in the lawsuit as private citizens.
The 6th Supreme Court District, with about 600,000 residents, consists of 12 coastal parishes: Assumption, Iberia, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, and a portion of the west bank of Jefferson.
Known for his unpretentious manner, Weimer was first elected to the high court in 2001 from Thibodaux, in a race where he was heavily outspent. He won reelection in 2002 and again in 2012. In the latter race, he ran unopposed and surprised contributors by returning their campaign checks.