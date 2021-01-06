Amite City Councilman Emmanuel Zanders has been arrested and charged with election fraud, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Wednesday morning.
Landry accused Zanders, the District 3 councilman and former mayor pro tem of Amite, of illegally registering voters at addresses in District 3 that they did not live at. Zanders, a Democrat, was charged with 8 counts of election fraud, Landry said.
Zanders was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison Tuesday afternoon and has since bonded out, according to booking records.
Landry announced Zanders’ arrest during a Wednesday morning news conference centered around election integrity.
The Tangipahoa Parish Registrar of Voters contacted the Secretary of State's Office in October after noticing some voter registration forms had been submitted with fraudulent addresses, Landry said. Investigators found two addresses for separate vacant lots in District 3 that had 6 people registered to vote at the first address and 16 people registered at the second, Landry said.
Landry said Zanders "purposefully manipulated citizens" having them sign their voter registration form before he later filled out the address on his own.
“Anything other than one-for-one votes distorts our election process, and those who wish to distort an election process in this manner are breaking the law and betraying their fellow citizens," Landry said. "It’s even more disheartening when the perpetrator is an elected official.”
Zanders was unable to be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Zanders was reelected to another term on the Amite City Council on Dec. 5 when he won a runoff election by 19 votes over local businesswoman Claire Bel.
In November, Zanders was drawn into the runoff when he received 48% of the vote in the general election against Bel, who received 33%, and Mark Vining, a former council member who received 19%.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin joined Landry at the news conference where he said election fraud would not be tolerated in the state and said he would push for Zanders' prosecution.
Ardoin used the news conference to call on the state Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards to provide additional funding for his Elections Compliance Unit.
This is a developing story, check back later for more.