Voters on Saturday will decide a constitutional amendment that would allow out-of-state residents to serve on the LSU Board of Supervisors and two other higher education panels.

Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, who sponsored the proposal in the Legislature earlier this year, said the plan stems from his inability to push the late Lod Cook for a seat on the LSU board because Cook did not live in Louisiana.

Cook, who died in Sherman Oaks, Calif., earlier this year, was the former CEO and chairman of oil giant ARCO and earned two degrees from LSU.

He convinced three former U. S. presidents – Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush – to attend the the 1994 dedication of the Lod Cook Alumni Center at LSU.

"He was a big supporter of the university," Fields noted. "That is why I introduced the amendment."

"We don't want to limit ourselves to where we actually educate some of the best minds, they go abroad and then we can't attract them back and use their talents on our boards."

The proposal is the lone constitutional amendment on the Dec. 5 ballot.

Voters in Baton Rouge will decide whether Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wins a second term or is replaced by Republican challenger Steve Carter, a former state representative.

A runoff for the 5th congressional district to replace retiring U. S. Rep. Ralph Abraham is also on the ballot in those parishes as well as a seat on the Public Service Commission.

Voters decided seven other amendments and a parish-by-parish plan to legalize sports betting in the Nov. 3 election.

The change would apply to the LSU Board of Supervisors, the Southern University Board of Supervisors and the University of Louisiana System, which includes the University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

All three currently allow three at-large members to serve on the panels, as well as two from each of the state's six congressional districts.

The amendment would allow up to two of those three at-large members to live out of state.

Fields said 30 other states allow out-of-state residents to serve on higher education boards.

The legislation that put the amendment on the Dec. 5 ballot won approval during the second special session of the year.

It passed the Senate 35-0 and the House 97-0.

Officials said they are not aware of any organized opposition to the proposal.