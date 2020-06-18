A former top official in Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration has announced his candidacy for the District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

Rowdy Gaudet, who recently vacated his position as one of Broome's assistant chief administrative officers, is seeking the seat of term-limited Metro Councilman Chandler Loupe, whose third consecutive term on the council ends Dec. 31.

District 3 encompasses much of the southwest corner of the parish, its boundaries encroaching into some of what would be the proposed city of St. George.

In the campaign announcement Gaudet released Thursday afternoon, he highlighted three areas of focus ahead of this fall's municipal elections: accelerating the local economy through small business growth, continuing to advance infrastructure improvements around the parish and prioritizing public safety.

"I firmly believe that citizens across East Baton Rouge Parish share a common purpose: to support and inspire each other, to create opportunity for future generations, and to feel a sense of fellowship, safety and belonging together," Gaudet said in prepared remarks. "I’ve worked for many years in a variety of capacities to improve our community, and I now feel even more compelled to lead by offering myself for public service through our Metro Council."

Gaudet resigned from his position in Broome's administration May 1. He was one of her initial hires after she was elected in 2016.

He now serves as the Managing Director at Emergent Method, a local consulting firm.

In addition to his professional career, Gaudet volunteers on a number of local non-profit boards and commissions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from McNeese State University, a Master of Business Administration from LSU, and has completed the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government Executive Education Program.

"Overseeing several departments, being involved in the development of traffic and drainage infrastructure improvement projects, serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and working to clean and improve the appearance of our city are just some of the areas I feel have well-prepared me to take on the role of council member," he said.

Qualifying for November's municipal elections begins July 22.