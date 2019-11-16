BR.guvelect.111719 TS 289.jpg
Flanked by family members and supporters, Gov. John Bel Edwards makes a victory speech after his tight runoff victory over Republican Eddie Rispone, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at his election night celebration at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Shortly after defeating challenger Eddie Rispone, Governor John Bel Edwards thanked the state of Louisiana.

He also had a message for President Donald Trump, who visited the state three times to campaign against the incumbent.

Appearing before a packed ballroom at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge, Edwards only once mentioned Trump, saying, “as for the president, God bless his heart.”

You can see Edwards' full victory speech below. He references Trump around the 15 minute mark.

Can't see video below? Click here.

