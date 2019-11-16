Shortly after defeating challenger Eddie Rispone, Governor John Bel Edwards thanked the state of Louisiana.

He also had a message for President Donald Trump, who visited the state three times to campaign against the incumbent.

Appearing before a packed ballroom at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge, Edwards only once mentioned Trump, saying, “as for the president, God bless his heart.”

You can see Edwards' full victory speech below. He references Trump around the 15 minute mark.

