In a rematch of their August runoff decided by a razor-thin 27-vote margin, 19th Judicial District Judge Tiffany Foxworth defeated longtime Baton Rouge City Court Judge Yvette Alexander once again Tuesday — this time by more than 7,000 votes and for a full six-year term on the state court.

Foxworth's Aug. 15 election only gave her the right to serve out an unexpired term on the 19th Judicial District Court. That term expires at the end of the year.

The Division M seat opened up when state District Judge Beau Higginbotham was elected last fall to the Division C seat nearer to his home. That seat was vacated by retired Judge Lou Daniel.

Foxworth, 45, a lawyer at the time, and Alexander, 64, who has been a City Court judge since 1995, had finished first and second in a four-candidate July primary election. Both are Democrats. Alexander's term on City Court does not expire until the end of 2024.

Other 19th Judicial District races

Lawyer and Baker City Court prosecutor Christopher Dassau, 36, unseated incumbent Judge Richard Anderson, 64, of Central.

Anderson, who presided over the trial of south Louisiana serial killer Derrick Todd Lee and several other capital murder defendants, has held the Division G seat since 1997. His current term expires Dec. 31.

Dassau is a Democrat; Anderson is a Republican.

In the Division D race, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Will Jorden, 39, defeated defense lawyer and fellow Democrat Dele Adebamiji, 62, for the spot that opened up when the state Supreme Court ruled that District Judge Janice Clark, who has held the seat since 1992, was past the mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges and could not seek reelection.

Clark's term expires at the end of the year.

In Division K, lawyers Eboni Johnson-Rose and Quintillis Lawrence — both Democrats — advanced to a Dec. 5 runoff for the spot being vacated at the end of the year by retiring Judge Bonnie Jackson, who has held the seat since 1992.

Johnson-Rose, 42, is the daughter and niece of twin 19th Judicial District Judges Ron and Don Johnson, respectively.

Lawrence, 47, is a former 19th Judicial District Court commissioner, an ex-East Baton Rouge Parish assistant public defender, a former Orleans Parish prosecutor and a current judge advocate general officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Lawyer Joel Porter, 62, finished third in the race.

1st Circuit Court of Appeal

A runoff will decide who succeeds retiring state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham of Baton Rouge.

Lawyer Melanie Newkome Jones, a Democrat, and Baton Rouge City Court Judge Chris Hester, a Republican, will square off Dec. 5 after receiving the most votes in Tuesday's election, but not enough to be declared the outright winner.

Jones, 57, has been a lawyer since 1991 and has a general civil practice, with an emphasis in family-related issues. She said she's one of nine board-certified family law specialists in Baton Rouge.

Hester, 37, who has served on City Court since January 2019, is a former East Baton Rouge assistant district attorney and son of the late state District Judge Bob Hester.

Lawyer Johanna R. Landreneau, 54, finished third in the race.

Higginbotham, 74, could not run for another 10-year term on the Baton Rouge-based appellate court due to her age. She has held the 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division A seat since 2010. Her term expires Dec. 31.

Family Court

In the only East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court race on the ballot, incumbent Judge Hunter Greene, a former state representative, defeated lawyer and fellow Republican Kathy Reznik Benoit, 48.

Greene, 54, has held the Family Court Division D seat since 2015.