U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s two Democratic challengers are taking advantage of the Jan. 6 congressional hearings to spotlight Kennedy’s vote not to certify Joe Biden’s electors that day.
Kennedy, a Republican seeking a second term, approved the electors in Pennsylvania but not in Arizona, the two states voted on by lawmakers that day after pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and forced Vice President Mike Pence, senators and representatives to flee for safety.
“He is the only Senator running for re-election this year that betrayed his oath and voted to decertify a free and fair election. He must be held accountable,” said Luke Mixon, a former Navy fighter pilot running against Kennedy.
The effort backed by Kennedy to deny the Arizona electors lost overwhelmingly, 93-6.
“Sen. Kennedy’s decision not to certify the electors in Arizona demonstrated his lack of commitment to the constitution, democracy, and a blatant disregard for the rule of law,” Taneshia Flowers, a spokesperson for Gary Chambers Jr., a Democrat from Baton Rouge, said in a statement. “His lack of respect for our country’s laws and the will of the American people are some of the reasons he should not represent the great state of Louisiana in our nation's capital.”
Asked for Kennedy’s response, a spokesperson sent video of a Fox News interview on June 9 where he didn’t defend his vote on Arizona but did condemn the rioters.
“I’m not saying that what happened on January 6 was not repugnant,” Kennedy said. “It was. If you look up the word repugnant in the dictionary, there’s a picture of January 6. I don’t know a single American who was proud of what happened that day.”
Kennedy has previously said that rejecting the Arizona electors alone would not have swung the election enough to keep Biden from winning the Electoral College.
It’s worth remembering that Kennedy was one of 11 senators who wanted Congress on Jan. 6 to establish an “Electoral Commission…to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns” in six states that Biden narrowly won.
“Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed,” said Kennedy and the other senators in a statement released on Jan. 2. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., was credited as the plan’s intellectual author.
The Washington Post reported in March this year that Cruz wanted to use this plan to send the decision on the electors back to GOP state legislatures that would choose pro-Trump electors and give him the election.
Both Mixon and Chambers support the holding of the current congressional hearings.
“Jan. 6 left our democracy bruised,” Mixon said. ‘We cannot let it be beaten. We must get to the bottom of what happened.”
Said Chambers’ spokesperson: “A peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of any successful democracy. Jan. 6 was a violent effort supported by the President and his allies, including Sen. Kennedy, to interrupt this process. The American people deserve accountability, and Republicans who consider the work of the committee trivial are simply trying to confuse voters ahead of the midterm elections.”