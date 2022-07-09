U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy is on a glide path to re-election this fall, national political handicappers say.
He has a bulging campaign war chest, has a popularity rating above 50% and is a Republican running in a state where no Democrat has been elected to the U.S. Senate since 2008.
The Rev. Tony Spell might upset the equation.
Spell, the charismatic and controversial Pentecostal pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, said he is considering challenging Kennedy. He is a Republican who could challenge Kennedy for conservative voters.
Spell will have to decide soon on his plans. The qualifying period is July 20-22.
“I’m discussing it,” he said in an interview.
Spell seems especially animated by what he describes as the failure by Kennedy to support him after Gov. John Bel Edwards imposed crowd restrictions on churches, including Life Tabernacle, during the early days of the pandemic as a public health measure.
Spell defied Edwards and was arrested as a result.
“I reached out to Kennedy for help, and they were totally oblivious,” Spell said.
He sought relief by filing an appeal. In a 5-2 vote, the state Supreme Court ruled in his favor in May, that restrictions on religious gatherings violated the state and U.S. Constitution. The ruling dismissed six misdemeanors filed against the pastor.
Spell also condemns U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, another Republican.
“You have cypher Bill Cassidy and absent John Kennedy,” Spell said. “They are as useless as the next.”
If he ran, Spell said he supports Donald Trump’s call to build a wall along the border with Mexico, and he decries the increase in crime. But he might not fit neatly into a conservative box. Spell mentioned several times that his congregation – which he said numbers 10,000 – consists of as many Whites as racial minorities.
“A Trump Republican will not get the Black vote or the Latino vote that they would need to beat Kennedy,” Spell said. “But the right person would.”
Spell, 44, said he grew up in Zachary, as Kennedy, 70, did more than two decades earlier.
Until now, the biggest question facing Kennedy is whether any of the three Democrats challenging him can capture enough votes in the Nov. 8 primary to force him into a runoff.
One of the Democrats is Luke Mixon, a former Navy fighter pilot who flies now for Delta Airlines and is running with Edwards’ support.
Another is Gary Chambers Jr., a social justice activist who has won attention nationwide by running as an unapologetic progressive willing to challenge the White political establishment.
A third is Syrita Steib, who is executive director of a group in New Orleans that helps women back on their feet after their release from prison.