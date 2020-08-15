Tara Wicker filed an appeal with the Louisiana Supreme Court on Saturday, seeking to overturn a lower court's ruling that disqualified her from the East Baton Rouge mayor-president's race.
Wicker's campaign confirmed Sunday evening they filed the appeal at 10 a.m.
The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal disqualified Wicker from the race in a decision released Thursday morning, citing insufficient evidence that she filed two years of state income tax returns prior to qualifying for November's election, as required by state law.
The ruling reversed the decision by Judge Timothy Kelley, of the 19th Judicial District Court, who had previously ruled Wicker could remain in the race. He said Wicker's claims that she in fact paid her taxes were "credible and compelling."
The lawsuit challenging Wicker’s candidacy claims she failed to file her 2016 and 2018 state income tax returns before signing her Notice of Candidacy on July 22. The lawsuit cites a Louisiana Department of Revenue response to a public records request that says the office could not confirm filings for the two years in question.
The appeals court determined the plaintiffs made a convincing case that Wicker hadn’t filed her tax returns as of qualifying and ruled in a 3-2 decision Thursday that Wicker failed to offer sufficient documentary evidence to rebut the claims made against her — and therefore was disqualified from running.
Wicker said in a press conference last week that the challenge to her candidacy is politically motivated, specifically blaming people close to incumbent Sharon Weston Broome.