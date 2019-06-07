Gov. John Bel Edwards will attend a fundraiser Friday evening for another Democratic candidate for governor in the Deep South—Jim Hood, the current Mississippi attorney general.
Edwards is a "special guest" at the fundraiser, which will be held at the Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans with a minimum donation of $500, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by HuffPost.
"Governor Edwards was invited to this event in New Orleans as a special guest a few months ago and will be attending,” said Eric Holl, a spokesman for Edwards’ campaign.
Both Edwards and Hood have bucked their party's position on abortion. Edwards ran as a "pro-life," pro-gun Democrat who also supported raising the minimum wage and expanding Medicaid when he won in 2015. He recently signed a six-week "fetal heartbeat" abortion ban that was easily passed by lawmakers but which drew backlash from progressives in Louisiana as well as national Democrats.
Hood, who is in his final term as attorney general, is defending a similar abortion ban in court for the state of Mississippi. He is also running for governor this year in Mississippi, and like Edwards is trying to win as a "pro-life" Democrat in a deeply conservative state that Republicans have dominated in recent years.
Louisiana's "fetal heartbeat" ban is tied to Mississippi's law, and would only go into effect if Mississippi's is upheld by a federal appeals court.
The races in Mississippi and Louisiana are two of three gubernatorial elections this year, along with Kentucky. Edwards is running against Republicans Ralph Abraham, a north Louisiana congressman, and Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman.
Hosts of the fundraiser must donate $5,000 to the Hood campaign, while $500 is the minimum to attend. Edwards is appearing as a guest at the event and is not soliciting contributions for his campaign, according to the invitation.