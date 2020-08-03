A Baton Rouge district judge who has been hospitalized since early July with the coronavirus will now face only one challenger in the Nov. 3 election.

Dale Glover, a Baton Rouge lawyer, withdrew from the race Friday, a week after the Louisiana Supreme Court allowed the campaign manager for incapacitated state District Judge Richard "Chip" Moore to sign and file Moore's qualifying papers.

Glover had qualified, prior to the high court's ruling, to run for the Division N seat that Moore, 55, has held since 2005.

Glover said in a statement he did not wish to run against a sitting judge.

"I wish Judge Moore the best in his re-election bid. I have a long career ahead of me and look forward to future opportunities to serve the public," he said.

Jennifer Moisant, a Baton Rouge lawyer, is Moore’s lone remaining opponent.

Moore, who spent much of the past month on a ventilator at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, has been moved out of the intensive care unit. He is no longer on a ventilator.

Moore is a Republican. Moisant is a Democrat.

The Supreme Court said Moore himself will have to sign his own qualifying paperwork by Nov. 2, which is the day before Election Day.

Candidates are not required to appear in person when filing qualifying papers, but they are required to sign their own paperwork. The high court ruled July 24, which was the final day of the three-day qualifying period, that extraordinary circumstances should not disqualify Moore.