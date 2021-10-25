Early voting opens Saturday for the Nov. 13 Louisiana open primary and runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. Polls are closed Sunday.
Voters in all parishes will consider four constitutional amendments, and some parishes in the Baton Rouge area have a handful of races. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates.
Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Anyone who is in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
A list of early voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting; please note that hours may be different at satellite offices.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
The election had been set for Oct. 9 but was pushed back because of Hurricane Ida.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Races and issues on the ballot in the Baton Rouge area:
All parishes
CA NO. 1 (Act 131, 2021) -- Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax
CA NO. 2 (Act 134, 2021) -- Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
CA NO. 3 (Act 132, 2021) -- Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
CA NO. 4 (Act 157, 2021) -- Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
Ascension Parish
Justice of the Peace, 3rd Justice Court
Lynelle Johnson (R)
Kim Landry (R)
J. Russell-Roddy (NP)
Assumption Parish
Bayou L'Ourse Gravity Drainage District No. 1
$65.00 Parcel Fee - 15 Yrs.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Judge, Family Court, Election Section 1, Division B
Erika Green (D)
Natalie Tellis Robertson (D)
City Judge, Election Section 2A, City of Baton Rouge
Whitney Higginbotham Greene (NP)
Terrel "TK" Kent (D)
Carson Marcantel (R)
Central School Board, District 4
"Phil" Graham (R)
Kimberly "Kim" Powers (R)
Concord Estates Crime Prevention District
$69.50 Parcel Fee - 4 Years
Capital Area Transit System (City of Baton Rouge)
10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years
Capital Area Transit System (City of Baker)
10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years
West Feliciana
Parishwide School Board
One-half-cent sales and use tax renewal – 10 years
__
Voters in these parishes will only consider the constitutional amendments: East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge.