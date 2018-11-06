WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Garret Graves cruised to re-election on Tuesday to claim a third term in Congress, the Associated Press reported.
Graves, R-Baton Rouge, faced two Democrats and an Independent in Tuesday’s election but captured more than half the ballots to avoid a runoff and win another term in Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District, which covers large parts of Baton Rouge and its suburbs and also stretches down to Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes on the coast.
During his re-election campaign, Graves repeatedly highlighted federal funding for flood control, highway and coastal restoration projects in the district he’d helped secure during his time on Capitol Hill.
Democrats Justin Dewitt and Andie Saizan argued the district needed a more liberal voice in Washington, criticizing Graves’ votes with the House GOP majority on a number of issues, including attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Independent Devin Lance Graham, a self-described conservative, touted his lack of affiliation with either of the major parties.
But none came close to knocking off Graves, who headed the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority under former Gov. Bobby Jindal. Graves beat colorful former four-term Democratic Governor — and convicted felon — Edwin Edwards in 2014 to win the seat initially.
Full results of those races are available on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical.