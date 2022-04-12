Early voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and runs through April 23 for the April 30 Louisiana municipal general election. There is no early voting on Sunday. Early voting locations close at 6 p.m.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, the only contest is a runoff in the southern part of the parish for a spot on the bench in the 19th Judicial District Court.
Requests for absentee ballots will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. The deadline to submit a voted absentee ballot is Friday, April 29 by 4:30 p.m., not including military and overseas voters.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
There are no statewide races or statewide ballot issues on the April 30 ballot. Only half the parishes in the Baton Rouge area have races to consider. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and ballot issues.
A list of voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
Races and issues on the ballot in the Baton Rouge area:
Assumption
Lower Texas Gravity Drainage District No. 15: $50.00 Parcel Fee for 10 years
East Baton Rouge
District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. E
Jordan Faircloth, R
Brad Myers, R
Livingston
Sales Tax District No. 24 (northeastern part of parish): permanent ½-cent sales tax for public school buildings
Fire Protection District No. 4 (northwestern and west-central): 15-mill property tax for 20 years
St. James
Proposal 1: 7-mill property tax renewal for 10 years
Proposal 2: 6-mill property tax renewal for 10 years
Tangipahoa
Hammond City Court Judge
Britain Sledge, R
Erica D. Williams
__
Ballot issues
Garbage District No. 1: 10-mill property tax renewal for 10 years
Fire Protection District No. 1: 15-million property tax for 20 years
West Baton Rouge
2.5-mill renewal for 10 years for parish Council on Aging
2-mill renewal for 10 years for parish museum