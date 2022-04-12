BR.wildvotingmachines.110320 0089 bf.jpg

Andre Johnson pulls VOTE HERE signs from the storage unit to be added to the lot as voting machines are sorted for delivery from the BR storage warehouse for the Tuesday national and local general elections Monday November 2, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Early voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and runs through April 23 for the April 30 Louisiana municipal general election. There is no early voting on Sunday. Early voting locations close at 6 p.m.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the only contest is a runoff in the southern part of the parish for a spot on the bench in the 19th Judicial District Court. 

Requests for absentee ballots will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. The deadline to submit a voted absentee ballot is Friday, April 29 by 4:30 p.m., not including military and overseas voters.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

There are no statewide races or statewide ballot issues on the April 30 ballot. Only half the parishes in the Baton Rouge area have races to consider. Visit geauxvote.com for additional information on candidates and ballot issues.

A list of voting locations is available at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be allowed to vote after filling out an affidavit.

Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.

Races and issues on the ballot in the Baton Rouge area:

Assumption

Lower Texas Gravity Drainage District No. 15: $50.00 Parcel Fee for 10 years

East Baton Rouge

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. E

Jordan Faircloth, R

Brad Myers, R

Livingston

The scoop on state politics in your inbox

Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today.

Sales Tax District No. 24 (northeastern part of parish): permanent ½-cent sales tax for public school buildings

Fire Protection District No. 4 (northwestern and west-central): 15-mill property tax for 20 years

St. James

Proposal 1: 7-mill property tax renewal for 10 years

Proposal 2: 6-mill property tax renewal for 10 years

Tangipahoa

Hammond City Court Judge

Britain Sledge, R

Erica D. Williams

__

Ballot issues

Garbage District No. 1: 10-mill property tax renewal for 10 years

Fire Protection District No. 1: 15-million property tax for 20 years

West Baton Rouge

2.5-mill renewal for 10 years for parish Council on Aging

2-mill renewal for 10 years for parish museum