Baton Rouge attorney and former LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth announced Thursday he's running for the 19th Judicial District Court seat being vacated by retiring Judge William Morvant.

Faircloth has practiced law in town since 2008 and currently works at the Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe firm, where his litigation practice includes premises liability claims, insurance and contractual disputes, personal injury defense, collection matters and construction disputes.

"It's critical that we have conservative judges on the bench who are firm but fair and apply the law as it was written," he said. "This is an important judicial seat for our city and parish, and I'm looking forward to meeting as many voters as possible and earning their votes."

The special election for the Division E seat is set for March 26. The qualifying period for candidates is Jan. 26-28.

Faircloth, 40, is a Republican. He was a pitcher on the LSU baseball team that won the SEC regular season title in 2003 and made it to the College World Series that same year and in 2004.

Morvant, 65, also a Republican, has served on the 19th JDC bench since 1997 and was elected without opposition to another six-year term just over a year ago in the fall of 2020. He is retiring Dec. 31. His term doesn't expire until the end of 2026.