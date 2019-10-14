The high-profile race for Baton Rouge’s state Senate District 16 seat might be headed for a three-way runoff after the two Republicans in the race, state Reps. Steve Carter and Franklin Foil, ended in a tie.
Secretary of State spokesman Tyler Brey said the initial results posted over the weekend -- that Foil edged out Carter by a razor-thin eight-vote margin -- was changed to a tie after there were problems scanning some absentee ballots. Workers re-scanned all absentee ballots and Foil’s lead evaporated.
However, a recount is expected in the race. Candidates have until Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to request a recount, which would take place later Thursday morning at the East Baton Rouge Parish voting machine warehouse. If the hand recount also finds a tie, Foil, Carter and Democrat Beverly Brooks Thompson will advance to an historic -- but not entirely unprecedented -- three-way runoff.
Foil said he was watching the election returns Saturday night at home with friends and family and went to bed excited, thinking he had advanced to the Nov. 16 runoff against Thompson after the secretary of state website showed him leading by eight votes with 100% of precincts reporting.
The next morning, however, he got a call from Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin informing him of the tie. Sunday evening, the three candidates sat down in Ardoin's office to discuss the outcome and next steps. Foil said he will request a recount in the race.
"I will plan to stay in the race," Foil said. "I feel fairly optimistic the recount will go my way. I was up one time by eight votes."
Brey said a three-way runoff has happened several times in Louisiana history.
If it happens again, the winner does not need 50% to win the seat, only a plurality of votes. That could put Democrat Thompson at a strong position to win, battling against a splintered Republican vote. Thompson won 34% of the vote, or 14,216 votes, in the primary.
Before the ballots were re-scanned, Foil had 12,533 votes, compared to Carter’s 12,525.
The three are running for the state Senate post being vacated by Sen. Dan Claitor, a Republican, due to term limits.