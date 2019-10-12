Gonzales-area grocer Brandon Trosclair led two others Saturday night for the state House 88 seat in Ascension Parish, complete but unofficial elections returns show.
Trosclair will face outgoing state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member Kathy Edmonston in the Nov. 16 runoff to win the seat being vacated by state Rep. Johnny Berthelot, R-Gonzales.
Plant inspection supervisor Ryan Beissinger, who is from Prairieville, ran third in Saturday's balloting.
Click here to see full election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
In the all-Republican contest, the three candidates seeking to represent parts of Ascension's northern bedroom communities and more rural areas ran on reining in state spending and sending more money to Ascension Parish's ailing road and drainage infrastructure.
The House 88 district is entirely within Ascension and covers Galvez, St. Amant, Sorrento and half of Gonzales.
The candidates also expressed varying levels of interest in a state constitutional convention to be able to reorganized state finances, large portions of which are now protected in the constitution.
Edmonston, 69, sits on the local Republican Party executive committee and the party's State Central Committee and won the state party's endorsement for the primary earlier this month.
But Trosclair, who operates the family-owned Ralph's Market and Butcher Boy Supermarket, and Beissinger, who works for ExxonMobil, have won backing from business groups.
Trosclair, 36, has been involved in the local politics and is one of the backers of the A Better Ascension group, which sought unsuccessfully last year to change the parish home rule charter and have an appointed professional parish manager in place of an elected parish president.
Berthelot, the former mayor of Gonzales for 24 years, announced over the summer that he would not seek reelection to at third term.
NAME: Brandon Trosclair
AGE: 36
HOME: Gonzales area
PARTY: Republican
EDUCATION: St. Amant High School; attended three years at LSU in business administration.
OCCUPATION: owner of family-owned Ralph's Market and Butcher Boy Supermarket.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Ran unsuccessfully for Ascension Parish Council in 2003; member of A Better Ascension.
NAME: Kathy Edmonston
AGE: 69
HOME: Galvez
PARTY: Republican
EDUCATION: LSU bachelor's in English; University of La Verne, certification in adult education.
OCCUPATION: Ascension Parish public school parafacilitator; member of Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Elected to one term on BESE in 2015.