All three incumbent candidates on the ballot Saturday will return to the Livingston Parish Council, which when added to the four candidates who ran unopposed, means there won't be much of a shakeup in council chambers.

Complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office show Jeff Ard, Garry "Frog" Talbert and Maurice "Scooter" Keen, in Districts 1, 2 and 3 respectively, all secured their races, and Randy Delatte beat out Barry Hardy District 8.

One other race — District 6 — will head to a runoff at the Nov. 16 general election because no single candidate was able to secure 50% of the vote. The runoff will be between Republicans Derek Babcock and Gerald McMorris.

Council members John Wascom, R.C. "Bubba" Harris, Tracy Girlinghouse and Shane Mack went unopposed during qualifying and current council members Jeff Averett and Tab Lobell did not run for another term.

For a full breakdown of election results, go to https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical.

---

DISTRICT 1

Jeff Ard

Party: Republican

Age: 49

Occupation: Project superintendent, MMR Constructors

DISTRICT 2

Garry "Frog" Talbert

Party: Republican

Age: 57

Occupation: Partner in Frogs Wholesale Fuel LLC and owner of Frogs at Magnolia Beach.

DISTRICT 3

Maurice "Scooter" Keen

Party: Republican

DISTRICT 6

Derek Babcock

Party: Republican

Age: 46

Occupation: Commercial and health insurance agent/agency owner

Gerald McMorris

Party: Republican

Age: 48

Occupation: Triad Electric

DISTRICT 8

Randy Delatte

Party: Republican

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired from R&D Construction Services