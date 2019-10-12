All three incumbent candidates on the ballot Saturday will return to the Livingston Parish Council, which when added to the four candidates who ran unopposed, means there won't be much of a shakeup in council chambers.
Complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office show Jeff Ard, Garry "Frog" Talbert and Maurice "Scooter" Keen, in Districts 1, 2 and 3 respectively, all secured their races, and Randy Delatte beat out Barry Hardy District 8.
One other race — District 6 — will head to a runoff at the Nov. 16 general election because no single candidate was able to secure 50% of the vote. The runoff will be between Republicans Derek Babcock and Gerald McMorris.
Council members John Wascom, R.C. "Bubba" Harris, Tracy Girlinghouse and Shane Mack went unopposed during qualifying and current council members Jeff Averett and Tab Lobell did not run for another term.
For a full breakdown of election results, go to https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical.
---
DISTRICT 1
Jeff Ard
Party: Republican
Age: 49
Occupation: Project superintendent, MMR Constructors
DISTRICT 2
Garry "Frog" Talbert
Party: Republican
Age: 57
Occupation: Partner in Frogs Wholesale Fuel LLC and owner of Frogs at Magnolia Beach.
DISTRICT 3
Maurice "Scooter" Keen
Party: Republican
DISTRICT 6
Derek Babcock
Party: Republican
Age: 46
Occupation: Commercial and health insurance agent/agency owner
Gerald McMorris
Party: Republican
Age: 48
Occupation: Triad Electric
DISTRICT 8
Randy Delatte
Party: Republican
Age: 65
Occupation: Retired from R&D Construction Services