U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has announced he won't run for governor next year, after toying with a run to unseat Gov. John Bel Edwards for months.

Kennedy, a Republican, said in a news release Monday morning that he wants to remain in the U.S. Senate, where he has served since 2017.

"I love being in the United States Senate," he said in a statement. "It is such an honor to represent the people of Louisiana in the United States Senate. Right now, that’s where I think I can do the most good."

Kennedy, 67, touted the powerful committee posts he holds -- including a coveted seat on the Judiciary Committee that vets federal judicial nominations -- and diplomatic efforts he's undertaken, including a recent trip to China. Kennedy's folksy witticisms have also earned him a spot as one of the most quotable members of Congress, with frequent appearances on national cable news programs and quotes in national print publications.

"I hope someone runs for governor who understands that Louisiana state government does not have to be a big, slow, dumb, wasteful, sometimes corrupt, spend-money-like-it-was-ditchwater, anti-taxpayer, top down institution," said Kennedy, a frequent critic of Edwards. "I love Louisiana as much as I love my country, and the people of my state deserve a state government as good as they are."

Edwards responded to the news with a statement plugging his own record and questioning Kennedy's motives of teasing a possible run.

"For Sen. Kennedy, this was never about the people of Louisiana. This was about focusing the spotlight on himself," Edwards said. "There are more than 4.5 million good people who call Louisiana home. They deserve to have elected officials who will work together to put Louisiana first."

The only Republican who has announced a challenge to Edwards in the 2019 race is Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, still isn't ruling out a run for governor. He said in a statement Monday that his final decision will be coming "very soon."

“Louisiana needs a strong leader who can take on the challenges we face, and our great state just isn’t getting that with the current governor," he said. "My family and I are talking about answering this call to serve, and we will have a decision on a run for governor very soon. There are several must-pass bills facing Congress in the next two weeks, and my focus right now is on my job.”

As the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, Edwards has been positioned as a target for Republicans to unseat next year. But the West Point graduate and former state House member has remained relatively popular in recent polls.

Kennedy had recently taken to pointing to his own internal polling as proof that he was one of few Republicans who could successfully defeat Edwards.

Attorney General Jeff Landry removed himself from gubernatorial speculation recently when he announced he's running for re-election, but he was among several vocal members of the GOP who have called for the party to get behind one candidate. Edwards made it into a runoff race in the 2015 race against Republican David Vitter, after Vitter and two other prominent Republicans campaigned against each other.

“No matter who runs for governor there is no question our economy must be a priority with Louisiana ranking as one of the four worst states in unemployment," Landry said Monday.

The election will be Oct. 12, with a runoff on Nov. 16 if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary.