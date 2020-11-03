Louisiana voters Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment that would add anti-abortion language to the state constitution and rejected another proposal that would allow local governments to negotiate payments in lieu of property taxes paid by businesses.

Both plans were among seven constitutional amendments decided by voters. All seven required majority approval to take effect.

Four of the other five won approval.

The abortion measure — Amendment 1 — was touted as a way to ensure that, if the landmark U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortions is overturned, state residents would clearly be on record opposing the procedure if the issue returns to individual states. The new wording is aimed at making clear that Louisiana opposes abortion and public funding for abortions.

It was backed by 62% of voters with about two million votes cast, roughly the same vote total as the other amendments.

Thirteen states have ruled that individual rights, such as privacy and due process, could be interpreted as protections for the pregnancy-terminating procedure that has been legal for the past 47 years.

If Roe is overturned and the issue left for the states to decide, Amendment 1, if approved, would keep state judges from issuing similar rulings.

"With the passage of this amendment, our citizens have mandated that state judges can never use our Constitution to enshrine abortion or the taxpayer funding of abortion in Louisiana," Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, said in a statement Tuesday night.

"We the people, through our legislators, can pass laws defending life without the intervention of judges," Clapper said.

Also in a statement, the group Catholics for Choice said the vote "enshrines anti-choice principles in the state's Constitution and has the potential to endanger the lives of vulnerable individuals."

Millions of dollars were spent on both sides for Amendment 5, which concerns a break on local property taxes the state offers manufacturers that locate in Louisiana or expand their hiring. The idea is to give local governments more flexibility in hammering out financial deals with manufacturers.

It failed, with 37% in favor and 63% opposed.

Backers said the change would have allowed local leaders to hammer out agreements that allow a quick infusion of revenue for school districts or other services.

The amendment was backed by the Louisiana School Boards Association, the Police Jury Association of Louisiana and the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association.

Parish tax assessors criticized the proposal as did the community group Together Louisiana. Opponents said the new rules would cripple long-term planning by local governments and allow corporations to duck taxes, hurting public services or forcing taxpayers to pay more.

In a statement Tuesday night, Together Louisiana called the proposal "the corporate welfare amendment" and said educators, faith leaders and others "worked tirelessly to make plain what this amendment really was about."

The other five amendments are:

Amendment 2

The proposal passed with 58% of the vote.

The amendment was the culmination of years of negotiation between tax assessors and the oil and gas industry to resolve a long-standing dispute over how to calculate property taxes for the equipment on top of an energy find.

Under current rules, the value of the oil and natural gas cannot be used to affect the value of the property. The change would allow the value of the product being pumped and sold to be included when the property is assessed.

Plaquemines Parish Assessor Belinda Hazel said assessors would consider revenue raised along with expenses and costs on oilfield equipment just as they would do with apartment buildings.

The change was backed by the Louisiana Assessors' Association, the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, and the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.

Amendment 3

The amendment passed with 55% of the vote.

The proposal would expand how the Legislature could use the state's rainy day fund — money set aside for revenue shortfalls that can be used only when a specific set of circumstances are met.

The amendment would widen that to include expenses for federally declared disasters, such as hurricane recovery. Like the current policy, doing so would require the support of two-thirds of the state House and Senate.

No more than one-third of the pot of money — called the Budget Stabilization Fund — could be used.

Amendment 4

The proposal failed, getting 44% in favor and 56% opposed.

Louisiana already has a lid on state spending — no more than revenues raised.

The amendment would tighten those restrictions by imposing a state spending limit of 5% more than the previous year's budget. It would also require the support of two-thirds of the House and Senate to change the limit.

Backers said the new restriction would bring more predictability to Louisiana's annual budget process and set aside money for the next fiscal year.

Critics said it would unduly tie the hands of state lawmakers and potentially hurt state services.

Amendment 6

The proposal was supported by 62% of voters.

The amendment would widen an existing homestead exemption property tax break.

Under current rules, property taxes paid by those 65 and older are frozen if their incomes do not exceed $77,030. The amendment would raise that cap to $100,000, which would take effect in 2026 and be adjusted for inflation.

State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, sponsor of the proposal, said the change recognizes that people work longer today and that many couples have joint incomes.

Opponents said the state already has a generous property tax system and that expanding an exemption makes little sense.

Amendment 7

The proposal captured 64% of the vote.

It would set up a special account — called the Unclaimed Property Permanent Tax Fund — to handle the unclaimed property the state routinely collects, including payroll checks, royalties and deposits.

State Treasurer John Schroder and other backers said the new fund is needed because unclaimed property dollars are routinely and unfairly swept into the state general fund. They said the money needs protection and excess revenue could be invested and eventually generate $40 million per year for state services.

The issue sparked a dispute between Schroder and Gov. John Bel Edwards. The governor and others contend that paying claims has never been a problem, but the excess dollars have been an important addition to the state’s general fund.