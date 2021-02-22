Though next statewide election is a little less than three years away, both Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Attorney General Jeff Landry are raising big money for the November 2023 election, according to recent disclosures filed with the Louisiana Board of Ethics.
Nungesser raised $1.3 million has a little more than about $1.4 million available in his campaign war chest as of the end of 2020, according to the campaign finance disclosures that cover activity from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.
Landry raised $1.2 million in 2020 to build a $2 million campaign war chest.
Though both Republicans were sworn in to a second term in January 2020, it seems both are looking ahead.
Nungesser and Landry are frequently named as possible successors to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Neither will comment publicly on the speculation.
Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, another Republican statewide elected official said to be looking at the top office, reported $329,119 in the bank.
Public Service Commission Chairman Craig Greene, yet another state-level GOP politico talked about as a possible candidate, showed $135,965 on hand in his disclosure.
Edwards, who has hauled in tens of millions in the past, didn’t seem to lean into fundraising last year, reporting $69,682 on hand as of Dec. 31. Edwards can’t run again for governor.
Edwards has been mentioned, though not by he, as a possible U.S. Senate candidate in 2022. But funds raised on the state level can’t be used directly for a federal office race.