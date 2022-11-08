Two judges from the 19th Judicial District Court, Democrat Donald Johnson and Republican Hunter Greene, appeared headed to a Dec. 10 winner-take-all runoff for a seat on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.
With Election Day results from all 279 precincts counted, but none from early voting because clerks had trouble verifying data, Johnson had picked up 43% of the vote, Green had 32% and Judge Beau Higginbotham had 25%. Candidates need more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
The three candidates had split nearly 85,000 votes cast Tuesday, but thousands of additional votes were still pending in the contest.
The 1st Circuit covers 16 parishes in central Louisiana and is made up of 12 judges. While most of the justices represent multiple parishes in the district, two of them hold seats exclusive to East Baton Rouge.
The winner of the runoff will replace appellate judge J. Michael McDonald, who is above age 70 and ineligible to seek re-election. His 10-year term ends Dec. 31, and his seat covers a subdistrict of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Johnson, 68, is the longest-tenured judge in the 19th JDC. He was first elected in 1999 and has helped implement several specialty courts in the district. He is currently working with his twin brother Ronald Johnson, also a 19th JDC judge, to bring a veterans court to the district by Jan. 1. He's also piloting a specialized domestic violence intervention court and has for years overseen a drug treatment docket.
Greene, 56, spent 10 years in the Louisiana House, representing the 66th District, before being elected judge in 2014. He's handled a docket of family law cases and was re-elected to his post in 2020.
The race for another 1st Circuit seat west of the Mississippi River ended with a clear cut-winner.
Steven Miller, a 17th Judicial District judge, won by nearly a 2-to-1 margin over state Rep. Tanner Magee, according to complete but unofficial results. The covers Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Mary, Terrebonne and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Miller served nearly 12 years as a prosecutor for the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s office before being elected judge in 2014. He took his seat on the bench in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020. He currently presides over Lafourche’s drug treatment court and recently set up a family preservation court.
Magee, a Republican from Houma, represents District 53 in the Legislature and has served as a ranking leader of the Louisiana House since being elected speaker pro tem in 2020. He trailed Miller by about 30,000 votes out of 136,000 cast in the district's 390 precincts.
Miller lays claim to a 10-year term on 1st Circuit appeals court and replaces retiring Chief Judge Vanessa Guidry-Whipple, whose term ends Dec. 31.