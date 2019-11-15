U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham appeared onstage at a Thursday night rally with President Donald Trump to stump for Eddie Rispone in the governor’s race, but not all of Abraham’s crew is all-in for Rispone.
Abraham’s son-in-law, Dustin Morris, donated to incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards earlier this month for the runoff election, which will take place Saturday.
The donation, first reported by the Monroe News Star, is the latest indication Abraham’s allies are bitter from a primary in which Rispone launched a blistering attack ad against Abraham that painted the north Louisiana congressman as a Nancy Pelosi ally and a liar.
Morris, who runs Abraham’s family farm in rural northeast Louisiana, declined to comment to the News Star. He donated the maximum $5,000 allowed to Edwards’ campaign.
Abraham, however, has publicly forgiven Rispone and lined up behind the GOP party favorite in the race. He endorsed Rispone on the night of the Oct. 12 primary in his concession speech and has appeared at two Trump rallies dedicated to electing Rispone in the runoff. Abraham’s primary voters--he won 24% of the vote--are the subject of intense campaigning from both Rispone and Edwards, who are locked in a tight race.