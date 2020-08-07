With the Baton Rouge City Court runoff election between lawyers Whitney Higginbotham Greene and Johnell Matthews set for next Saturday, Matthews' age has been thrust to the forefront of the race.

Matthews was 69 when she qualified in January to run in what was to be an April 4 primary election with a possible May runoff, but the coronavirus pandemic and resulting statewide stay-at-home order twice pushed that date back.

Matthews, a Democrat, turned 70 in early June, then placed a close second to Greene, 49, a Republican, in the July 11 primary. The runoff is Aug. 15.

+3 Matthews, Greene advance to runoff in Baton Rouge City Court election Lawyers Whitney Higginbotham Greene and Johnell Matthews secured spots Saturday night in an Aug. 15 runoff for a vacant seat on the Baton Roug…

The Louisiana Constitution, however, sets a mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges -- but it allows them to serve out the remainder of their terms if they reach that age while in office.

Last week, local resident and taxpayer Donald Luther Jr. filed a state court lawsuit seeking to halt the election, remove Matthews' name from the ballot and have Greene declared the winner. The legal action names Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Matthews as defendants.

Matthews' attorney, Mary Olive Pierson, said Saturday that state District Judge William Morvant is scheduled to hold a hearing in the case Tuesday, just four days before the runoff.

If the runoff proceeds as scheduled Saturday and Greene wins, Matthews' age will be a moot point. But if Matthews wins, Greene firmly believes Matthews would not be able to serve because of her age.

"2020 has thrown all of us curveballs, and I hate that, but the law is the law and it should be respected," said Greene, the daughter of state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and retired Judge Leo Higginbotham, and sister of 19th Judicial District Court Judge Beau Higginbotham.

Greene, who has been on leave from her position as an assistant state attorney general during the campaign, said Wednesday she doesn't fault Matthews for the predicament in which she finds herself.

Matthews, the wife of former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Johnnie Matthews, insists she should not be penalized for a pandemic pushing the election date beyond her 70th birthday.

"I don't think I have to ask for any clarification. I qualified when I was 69" and would have been that age if I had won the original April primary or May runoff," she said.

"As I stand now i'm in good standing. I properly qualified at the time of qualifying," argues Matthews, who has 18 years of legal experience in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Louisiana Supreme Court last month upheld the state's mandatory judicial retirement age, a ruling that caused Toni Higginbotham to withdraw her candidacy for another 1st Circuit term because she is 74.

+2 Baton Rouge judges to withdraw from re-election bids after high court ruling on age limits The Louisiana Supreme Court said Thursday it won’t reconsider its ruling that judges must retire after age 70, leading Baton Rouge District Ju…

The Supreme Court's decision came in the consolidated cases of 19th Judicial District Court Judge Janice Clark, 73, and New Orleans Megistrate Judge Harry Cantrell, 72, who were hoping to run again despite their ages. The high court said they could not seek another term.

"I have fully qualified. I don't have the same problem" as those judges, Matthews said Tuesday. "The law is on my side."

Matthews said she also takes comfort in knowing that the state Supreme Court recently ruled that the pandemic should not knock 19th JDC Judge Richard "Chip" Moore, who has been battling the coronavirus since early July, out of his re-election bid just because he could not physically sign his papers during the qualifying period in late June.

Louisiana Supreme Court says coronavirus-stricken judge can skip election paperwork for now Campaign officials for an East Baton Rouge district judge incapacitated by the novel coronavirus filed paperwork Friday to place him on the No…

Moore has since signed the papers. One of his two opponents has dropped out of the race.

Greene received 32% of the vote in the July primary. Matthews garnered 28%. The other candidates in that race were Greg Cook, Donald Dobbins and Jonathan Holloway, Sr.

Greene, who ran unsuccessfully for City Court in 2015 and 2017, touts herself as honest, hardworking and accessible and says she'll be "a good judge for everyone."

"I'm the only person in this race that has been on both sides of a case. I was a prosecutor and I have defended the state," she said.

Matthews, who spent two decades working in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System as a teacher, foreign language supervisor and assistant principal, says her educational experience combined with her nearly 20 years of legal practice uniquely qualifies her to serve on the bench.

"I have all of the people skills and the legal skills that are necessary to be a good City Court judge," said Matthews, who ran unsuccessfully for City Court in 2017 and 2018. "I'm a fair person. I'm for all people. When you come to `the people's court' I believe in giving everyone a fair shake."

The open City Court Division C seat the two are vying for was vacated last fall when City Court Judge Tarvald Smith won the 19th JDC Division A seat — a seat left open when Judge Todd Hernandez retired last year. The term expires at the end of 2024.

City Court handles civil, criminal and traffic matters. The court maintains criminal jurisdiction over misdemeanors that generally are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail term of not more than six months. Civil claims include personal injury, contract and landlord-tenant cases up to $35,000, as well as small-claims cases of $5,000 or less.

Every registered voter within the Baton Rouge city limits can vote in the City Court election.