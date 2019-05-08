Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is leading his Republican gubernatorial challengers by several points in a new poll, but is still well short of the 50% needed to win re-election.

The survey, conducted by Baton Rouge-based JMC Analytics and Polling, puts Edwards at 38% in his bid for re-election as the only Democratic governor in the Deep South. Congressman Ralph Abraham polled second, at 23%, while Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone is in single digits at 7% and 32% are undecided.

Edwards is also leading Abraham and Rispone in runoff scenarios, which pollster John Couvillon deems likely. The governor leads Abraham 40% to 36%, and leads Rispone 41% to 28%, in the head-to-head matchups.

The primary election is Oct. 12, and if no candidate wins more than 50%, the top two vote-getters will head to a runoff in November.

Harris, Deville & Associates, a Baton Rouge communications firm that works for several major industrial companies, paid for the poll of 650 people. The margin of error was 3.8 percentage points.

The poll also found Donald Trump’s support his slipped slightly. While Louisiana supported Trump during the 2016 election by a 58%-38% margin, his approval rating in the new survey is 54%, with 37% disapproval.

JMC Analytics owner and pollster John Couvillon wrote in an analysis of the survey that Edwards faces a “challenging re-election that will likely go to a runoff.” The race will likely be closely contested, Couvillon wrote, and Edwards’s figures this time are “nowhere near” the strength of his landslide victory against David Vitter in 2015.

A narrow majority also believe Edwards has been good for Louisiana’s business climate, the poll showed, with 39% agreeing and 35% saying he’s been bad for the business climate.

