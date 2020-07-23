Only three candidates plus a Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy arrived Thursday morning to sign up to run in the November elections.

Candidate qualifying, which began Wednesday, continues until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

On Wednesday, 368 candidates filed the documentation and paid the fees to get their names on the Nov. 3 ballot. More are expected today and tomorrow.

+3 Shreveport mayor will run against U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy; Nov. 3 qualifying begins Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins opened three days of candidate qualifying Wednesday with the announcement of his long-hinted challenge to Repu…

At the top of the ballot is the reelection of President Donald Trump, a Republican whose main rival presumably will be the Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

U.S. Sen. Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican is seeking a second term. He picked up four opponents – three Democrats and a no party candidate – and a few others are expected to sign up today, including Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who qualified for the election a few minutes after 11 a.m.

Cassidy had faced no formidable opponents, so far, in what is expected to be an easy win a Republican state.

Perkins is the only elected official to challenge Cassidy, so far. A West Point grad with combat experience, Perkins also graduated Harvard Law School. He received quick backing from national Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, and former presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of Indiana.

Candidates will be allowed to bring only one additional person into the signing room. Usually, candidates fill up the space with family and supporters. The candidates will then be allowed to give a short presentation in the Archives’ auditorium. Before the pandemic, the speeches took place in the Secretary of State’s small reception area.

The five representatives of the U.S. House seeking reelection all sent proxies to deliver the forms and money to the Secretary of State’s Archives building. All five also drew opponents. Few of those congressional races are expect to attract much attention. The one most likely to be competitive is Acadiana’s U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, whose Democratic opponent, Rob Anderson, an oilfield driller and writer running from Sulphur, has attracted national attention.

Candidates also have applied for two of the seven seats on the Louisiana Supreme Court and two of the five seats on the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Many appellate courts also are on the ballot. And hundreds of local offices are up for election. Baton Rouge is electing a mayor-president and Metro Council. New Orleans is picking a school board.

All 43 district attorneys, 217 district court judges across the state and a handful of city court judges are on the ballot.

Many towns are electing aldermen, mayors and filling other local posts.

Check back for further details